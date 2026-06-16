Parents kept ignoring their daughter’s worsening health symptoms, so her aunt made a drastic move to force them to face the truth

An aunt shared the story of her niece, whose parents seem to ignore the signs of anxiety and mental health disorders. According to Bored Panda, she explained the whole story on Reddit. The younger of the two nieces seems to have a mental disorder, which causes trouble at home and school. Even with these signs, the parents apparently did not get her diagnosed, so the aunt had to give them an ultimatum that she would not take care of her till they get her proper medical help.

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A Redditor with the username Right_Company4025 shared the story on a subreddit, telling that she is the ultimate point of contact between her two nieces and the school. She mentioned that her nieces, Eloise and Harper, are 7 and 5, respectively, and Harper has some serious mental disorders, as she was previously diagnosed with anxiety at a very young age. But she claimed her mother instead named it ADHD.

The redditor also mentioned that Harper has reached the point where she even forgets to eat and roams off in public places. But now things seem to be going beyond, as she mentioned that the school has reported multiple incidents of her attempting to do odd things, such as trying to get over the school fence. When the school reported to her that she tried to get over the fence once again, she called her brother, telling him that she would not take care of her nieces until he got his daughter diagnosed.

Aunt tries to convince the parents, but the brother insists Harper is perfectly fine

It looks like the woman has taken a strong stance, but her brother appears adamant that his daughter is completely fine and does not need any treatment or diagnosis. She stated in her post, “My brother still insists that Harper is fine and that me refusing to help with no notice is screwing him over. I refuse to budge, and now I have family saying it’s not my place to demand that he takes her to a doctor.”

After the post went viral, netizens commented on her post, and seemed to be on the woman’s side for what she had done, and declared it necessary for the father to get his daughter the treatment she needs. One of them wrote, “Actually it IS your business! So you are absolutely justified in demanding they see a doctor and get the child the correct help before you offer your services as an (unpaid ) babysitter again!” Another one added, “Your brother has a responsibility to take care of his own children. You’re doing right by the child by refusing to move forward until they care for her appropriately.”

Even though the woman’s statement seems to suggest that parents aren’t taking Harper’s mental health seriously or accommodating her special needs, there could still be another side to the story from the girl’s parents. The complete identities of the parents and the aunt remain unclear. But whatever the reason may be, in my opinion, this sort of behavior can worsen the situation of the girl, as mental health is a serious concern.

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