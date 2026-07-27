California man was stranded in the Pacific Ocean for over a month after drifting from Hawaii. He now shares how he survived

Kai Sato, a 39-year-old California resident, has been found alive after drifting in the Pacific Ocean for over a month. He began his sailing journey from Catalina Island on June 7, but the trip took a dangerous turn when his mast snapped just two weeks into the voyage.

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The situation worsened quickly as the boat ran out of gas about 500 miles from California. To make matters even more difficult, the phone he was using for navigation died, which left him drifting at the mercy of the ocean currents. Sato eventually found himself pushed far off course, and he spent a significant amount of time feeling helpless. He described the experience of being a sitting duck, getting taken south by the current, and moving way off course.

The mental toll of the ordeal was clearly immense. Sato revealed to Hawaii News Now that he was suicidal during the early stages of his isolation. He said, “I cried for a whole week, just drifting south, like miserable,” and added, “I felt like I was going to just try to turn my motor on and just suffocate, to kill myself.”

After five days of panic, Sato eventually decided to take action

He began performing makeshift repairs on his vessel using PVC pipes and kayak paddles. Survival became his full-time job, and he had to rely on his own knowledge to secure water and food. He collected seawater in buckets and used plastic bags to gather condensation for hydration. Sato explained his process by saying, “I was just licking that to survive.” He managed to keep himself fed by eating mostly oatmeal, along with fish and squid that occasionally landed in his boat.

His time at sea lasted for a month before a Pasha Hawaii ship finally appeared on the horizon. The crew promptly rescued him from his boat. When describing the moment he was saved, Sato told the outlet, “Oh my God, yeah, like ecstatic, you know what I mean? Like I was like crying and like so happy, and then they got me fruit and water, and yeah, they were so good to me, those guys.”

Sato returned to land on Tuesday, July 21. Despite the terrifying nature of his experience, he is not letting this stop his future sailing plans. He is already looking into chartering a larger boat for a trip to the Philippines.

This decision has sparked a variety of reactions from people online. Some users have expressed frustration with his choice to return to the water so soon. One person commented, “he still hasn’t learn his lesson and wants to do it again smh.” Another user warned, “Dude, take a hint from the universe and take a break because you might not be so lucky next time.”

However, not everyone was critical of his decision. Another person wrote, “Wow all these negative comments! Way to go bro welcome back to civilization safe and healthy.

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