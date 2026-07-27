Nutrition experts and consumers agree on kale and lentils, but honey and white rice still spark disagreement, new study finds

A new study suggests that many people still misunderstand carbohydrates despite years of nutrition advice. According to Food & Wine, researchers found that everyday consumers and nutrition experts often disagree about which carb-rich foods are actually healthy. The findings come from a study published in the Journal of the American Nutrition Association.

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Researchers surveyed 1438 nutrition experts and consumers about 20 carbohydrate-containing foods. They found major differences in opinion on 85% of them. Foods such as honey, tortillas, fruit juice, whole wheat bread, and white rice created the most confusion. Dietitians said each of these foods can still be part of a healthy diet. The key is quality, portion size, and what they are eaten with.

Study coauthor Alyssa Ghirardelli, a principal research scientist at NORC at the University of Chicago, said many consumers still think of foods as simply good or bad. She explained that people are usually confident about fruits, lentils, and vegetables. Beyond these foods, many people become uncertain. Registered dietitian Lisa Moskovitz, founder of The NY Nutrition Group, said years of low-carb diet messaging have only made that confusion worse.

Honey turned out to be the most misunderstood food in the study

Carbohydrates break down into three types. These include sugars found naturally in fruit, honey, and dairy. They also include starches found in grains, beans, and starchy vegetables. The third type is fiber, which is found in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. A recent study also revealed that scientists found raspberry-flavored sugar floating in a Milky Way cloud, offering another surprising look at the many forms sugar can take both on Earth and beyond.

The conversation around carbs can be confusing — and a new study shows just how much people get wrong. https://t.co/Mz9nlSafVS — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) July 25, 2026

Sandra Zhang, a registered dietitian at the Frances Stern Nutrition Center at Tufts Medical Center, explained that carbohydrates can raise blood sugar over time. This may affect heart, stroke, and kidney health. However, she said people often assume every carb-rich food carries the same risk. They overlook the nutrients that help balance blood sugar.

Honey stood out as one of the most misunderstood foods. Many people replace table sugar with honey because they believe it is healthier. Zhang said honey is still a source of added sugar. It should not be used more freely simply because it seems more natural.

White rice creates similar confusion. Zhang and Moskovitz recommend treating it as a side dish instead of the main part of a meal. Pairing it with protein and healthy fats creates a more balanced plate. Fruit juice can also be misleading because most varieties lack the fiber found in whole fruit. That means people may consume more sugar than they realize.

Tortillas and whole wheat bread are also often grouped into the idea that all carbs are unhealthy. Zhang and Moskovitz said the ingredients and toppings matter far more than the food alone. Choosing whole grain versions with at least five grams of fiber per serving and pairing them with vegetables or protein can make either a nutritious choice.

Both dietitians agree the biggest lesson is to stop fearing carbohydrates. They remain the body’s primary source of energy. Instead, people should focus on less processed and higher-fiber options such as fruits, vegetables, beans, and whole grains whenever possible.

A recent study also revealed that exercise could not fully cancel out the effects of 90 days of daily drinking, underscoring how overall health is influenced by a combination of daily habits instead of any one diet or fitness choice.

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