Thousands were enjoying a popular food festival at Seattle Center when a mass shooting left three dead and four injured

Out of two, one of the arrested suspects is a 'young person,' while the other reportedly fled the scene.

A festival turned into chaos when shots were heard at Seattle Space Needle. Multiple gunshots were heard at Seattle Centre, where the annual Bite Festival was being held. Thousands were attending, and the incident left four people injured and claimed the lives of three.

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According to the Daily Mail, the incident took place when the food festival was almost at capacity. Four of the injured people included a two-year-old boy, a 23-year-old man, and two adult women, out of whom one succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Two suspects were identified as possible attackers, and as of now, one of them has been arrested. The police declared that the arrested suspect is a ‘young person.’

The second suspect was believed to have fled the scene but was not declared to be an ongoing threat to the people of the community. Two weapons were recovered from the scene, and according to Acting Police Chief Tyrone Davis, the two suspects were firing at each other while the victims got caught in the crossfire. A livestream captured the moments the festival turned into chaos after the gunshots were heard.

Video livestream captures people running over barriers after gunfire erupts

A Twitter/X user @AZ_Intel_ posted a part of the livestream in which the streamer was initially asking people to help him reach 100K subscribers, and after that, shots are heard in the background, and people can be seen running over the barrier in panic. The streamer was then heard saying, “Shooting, oh s***.” The video then ended with him advising his employee to take the money from the counter and get down.

Video: Shots heard, people fleeing at Seattle Center in Washington state. Reports of multiple victims.



Livestream: Hawaiian Honey Cones. pic.twitter.com/YGv30969z2 — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) July 27, 2026

Several people recalled the incident as horrific. 47-year-old streamer Paul Skinner, talking to Seattle Times, stated, “I just heard what sounded like what were some pretty loud fireworks at first. Then the energy changed. Mobs of people started flooding back down. I just told our staff to get down.” Apart from him, 22-year-old Kayla Harris, who claimed she was outside the Armory, told the outlet, “Everyone was just throwing stuff and running. Like everyone.”

BREAKING: At least 3 people have been killed and 4 others are injured after gunfire erupted at Seattle's annual Bite of Seattle food festival near the Space Needle.



Police say they believe two shooters were firing at each other, sending crowds scrambling for safety as people… pic.twitter.com/FvpAKz7Nia — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 27, 2026

Mayor Katie Wilson stated solidarity with the people affected. She said, “Impacted families are living through the worst moment of their lives, and an entire community is trying to understand how a gathering built around culture, connection and joy ended in gunfire.” Following this incident, the police have reportedly locked down the area and have initiated an investigation along with the FBI.

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