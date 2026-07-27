North Carolina dad pulled his son from a public school to homeschool him after the kid was allegedly mocked for believing in god and supporting Trump

Matt Van Swol, a former nuclear scientist for the US Department of Energy, has decided to pull his son from a North Carolina public school to start homeschooling him, Daily Dot reported. This move has certainly stirred up a lot of conversation on X, where Van Swol first shared the news with his followers.

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The process of deciding to homeschool was far from simple for the parents. Van Swol shared that he and his wife lost sleep over the choice and even argued with each other before they finally committed to the path. Despite the initial friction, he stated that they have no regrets about the decision. They feel that their responsibility as parents is paramount and that they love their son more than anyone else could.

When it comes to the reasoning behind this shift, Van Swol pointed to a year of observation. He explained that he initially trusted the school with his son’s education, values, and time. However, halfway through the year, he began to question whether the school had actually earned that level of trust. He eventually determined that the school had failed to do so.

While he did not dive into every specific detail, he was very clear about his frustrations

He wrote: “I’ll take the fear of doing it ourselves over the quiet horror of watching our son be indoctrinated in utter BS woke nonsense and be laughed at for believing in God and for liking President Donald Trump.”

Well, I have some news that's going to make some people uncomfortable…



My wife and I are pulling our youngest out of North Carolina public schools and my wife will be homeschooling him.



And no, we're not sorry about it.



We didn't come to this decision lightly. We prayed on… pic.twitter.com/9tHRC1cnht — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 26, 2026

The post has already been viewed over 1.1 million times, drawing a wide range of reactions. Some people on X are skeptical of the move. One user cryptically noted, “Homeschooling isn’t for the weak of heart…” Another commenter suggested that this was a case of “another child left behind,” while someone else mentioned that they did not think it was necessary because they turned out fine themselves.

On the other side of the debate, there is a significant amount of support. Many parents who have experience with homeschooling chimed in to offer encouragement. One user shared their own positive experience, saying, “Our kids were better educated, more confident, happier, and more curious about life than their peers.” They added, “They are now lovely young adults with their own families.”

Others sent well wishes to Van Swol’s wife, who is putting her career on pause to focus on their son’s education. They told the couple, “It may take some time for her to find her homeschooling rhythm, but your wife is embarking on a wonderful, rewarding adventure…”

Moving forward, the plan is to provide the son with what Van Swol describes as an unfiltered education that includes reading hard books. The family seems ready to take full control of the curriculum and the environment in which their son learns. As Van Swol put it in his final assessment of the situation, “They had their shot; they blew it. We’ve got it from here.”

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