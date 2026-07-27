‘Gonna get cancer’: Video shows Starbucks employees warning customers about ‘toxic’ blending powder, now the internet is worried about their jobs

Starbucks employees have warned customers about their beverages after testing the alleged ‘toxic’ blending powder. Apparently, they tested this powder in a blender, which, according to them, turned yellow with an unusual smell. The employees recorded the food safety concern and posted it on social media.

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As reported by the Daily Dot, the user @estarbucks6767 shared a TikTok giving insights into their experiment. In the video, two girls in Starbucks uniforms can be seen putting a white powder in the blender, which apparently turned into a sticky substance after blending. The girls declared that the substance smelled bad. Later in the video, the sticky substance can be seen turning yellow, but the reason for the color change remains unknown.

In the video, a worker recording the video could be heard saying to the employee, “Bro, you’re gonna get cancer…” And in the description of their TikTok, these Starbucks workers appear to be warning their viewers, “Guys, please stop getting blending powder.” However, these women don’t provide any evidence that shows how this substance is “toxic.” The video went viral on TikTok, garnering about 2.9 million views.

Viewers expressed concerns about the girls’ jobs

As the video gained significant traction, the viewers poured their opinions on the Starbucks concern, with several worried about these employees’ jobs. One of the commenters claimed, “Honestly, Even tho they gonna 100% fire you for sure and probably everybody in this video. We appreciate you for your warning.” Another one added, “When you get fired, just know you saved lives on your way out.”

Apart from the job concerns, some were enthusiastic towards these women. One of the commenters wrote, “I love seeing young people doing this. They are so awake smart and trying to help their fellow man. Excellent work. Thank you. Heroes . Keep it up.” Another one added, “I applaud you young ladies for doing this .See something say something goes for all the things we see wrong. I pray this is the generation who will STAND instead of silenced. The future depends on it .”

While another commenter stated that the powder is not what these employees are claiming it to be, they wrote, “Blending powder is meant to thicken up your drink. It’s made with gums and that’s its whole purpose. So this video only shows that the blending powder is doing what it’s suppose to. It’s like adding flour to your soup to thicken it. Ofcourse anyone can choose not to drink it but there’s nothing wrong with this powder. Similar things are used if many other store brought drinks and other smoothy/ coffee places.”

The comment section consisted of similar feedback from the employees’ audience. Starbucks hasn’t commented on this alleged concern, and the claims made in the video are not independently verified.

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