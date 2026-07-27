Woman says Dunkin’ employee refused to remake her drink, then a manager found the milk had expired

A woman says she was served a spoiled coffee drink at a Dunkin’ location, and that an employee refused to remake it before a manager discovered the milk had expired. The incident was shared in a TikTok video posted by creator Erica (@erricanicole) on December 14, 2025, which has recently started circulating again on social media. The video has gained 21,800 views.

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In the TikTok video, Erica said she and her mother stopped at a Dunkin’ location during a time crunch, even though she said she usually avoids the chain because “half the time the drinks are bad, the workers are rude.” She said the staff at this location seemed unwelcoming, even though she and her mother had only ordered two coffees.

After driving off, Erica said she noticed something was wrong with her drink. She described the taste as “something sour, something is rotten, something tastes not like Dunkin’ bad, like this is, should not, this is contaminated.”

Employee said the drink was fine before manager checked the milk

Erica said she was hesitant to go back to the store because she worried the workers might tamper with her drink. She and her mother eventually returned inside, where she asked a male employee to remake the drink, saying, “Something just tastes a bit rotten in this drink. Can you just remake it?”

According to Erica, the employee responded with attitude and said, “Your drink is fine, you can pay for another one if you want.” She said she asked again, telling him, “Sir, there’s something rotten in this drink. This is not normal. Can you please remake it?” She said the employee again replied, “No, like, your drink is fine.”

Erica said she then asked to speak with a manager. She and her mother explained the situation, and the manager checked the milk. Erica noted it was around 3 p.m. at the time, meaning the store had likely served many customers already that day. She said the manager found that the milk carton was empty and said, “Oh yeah, that’s so weird, the milk is expired.”

The manager offered to remake Erica’s drink and gave her a $5 credit. Erica said the credit did not cover the cost of her original drink. She also said that before finding out the milk was expired, she had tried to convince herself the taste was normal for Dunkin’ and had continued drinking a small portion of it.

Food safety concerns at restaurants can involve unexpected contaminants, as a California woman was served a drink containing a popular multi-purpose cleaner. In the video, Erica said she is not planning to take legal action, but said she believes Dunkin’ should offer more than a $5 credit. She said she chose not to name the specific location because she did not want any employees to get fired.

She added that she would be open to a conversation if Dunkin’ reached out to her. Customer service disputes at Dunkin’ locations can escalate, such as when a woman screamed at a drive-thru demanding a refund for her missing coffee.

Several commenters responded to the video, with some who said they had worked at Dunkin’ locations describing different procedures for handling similar situations. One commenter wrote, “What dunkin yall going to because when i used to work there we always replaced the milk and cleaned the machine😭”

Another commenter shared a similar experience, writing, “Bro this is insane timing bc all my friends just got it and all our stomachs hurt from it and we were like is the milk expired.”

A different commenter, identifying as a Dunkin’ employee, wrote, “As a Dublin employee were literally supposed to remake your drink if you ask so him being like no is crazy.” Another comment read, “We check our milk daily so they doing something wrongggggg my Dunkin would neverrrr.”

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