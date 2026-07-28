Woman started following a TikToker to learn French. It somehow led to her uncovering her friend’s boyfriend’s affair

A woman’s plan to improve her French by following native speakers on TikTok ended up exposing her friend’s boyfriend’s secret relationship. The story was shared in a video posted by content creator Eylül (@eylulnim) on Instagram, and has since resurfaced on social media.

Recommended Videos

The video has gained 1.5 million views and more than 130,000 likes. It has also been shared on other platforms, including TikTok.

In the video, the storyteller explains that she met a woman during a French class in university who had a French boyfriend. The couple had met while her friend was on an exchange semester in Paris.

A new TikTok account meant to learn French exposed the affair by chance

The storyteller said her friend’s boyfriend, whom she refers to as “Voiture,” once visited Korea, where they all spent time together. She admitted she “didn’t really take a careful look at his face because he’s a man, you know, like what is there to see?”

By the end of the semester, she felt she was not making enough progress learning French. To fix this, she created a new TikTok account to follow French-speaking people, mostly accounts with around 200 to 300 followers, since she said they “speak a bit more naturally compared to influencers.” Her approach lines up with what one French TikToker’s take on America shows about how candidly French creators speak online compared to polished influencer content.

While scrolling one day, she came across a video from one of these accounts. The post followed a “boyfriend reveal” trend. She zoomed in out of curiosity and said, “Oh my God, this guy looks awfully like Voiture.” At that point, she said she had not yet connected the two men, since she remembered Voiture’s face slightly differently.

She still took a screenshot and sent it to her friend, Voiture’s girlfriend. She recalled her exact message: “Oh my God, this guy looks a lot like Voiture. Remember when he made fun of Asians? Well, white people look a lot like each other too.” Her friend replied, “Girl, that’s actually him.”

The friend then messaged the woman from the TikTok post and learned that she and Voiture had been in a relationship for four months. According to the storyteller, “My friend calls Voiture’s mother. Everyone’s happy.” Not every partner who discovers a betrayal this way decides to walk away – one woman who found out about her husband’s year-long affair chose to stay and keep the life they’d built together.

She closed the video with a message encouraging others to learn a new language, saying, “So my point is, learn that language this year. You don’t know what lives you might be saving. Ciao.” Viewers reacted to the story in the comments section, with many praising the friend’s decision to contact Voiture’s mother directly. One commenter wrote, “Your friend calling his MOTHER is just pure gold.” Another said, “learning languages has you exposing men girly.”

One comment referenced the moment Voiture made a comment about Asians, which the storyteller had mentioned in her message to her friend: “that comment he made about Asians was a warning.” Another pointed out the coincidence of the boyfriend having different nicknames with each partner: “He was Voiture for your friend, but Bagnole for the other girl.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy