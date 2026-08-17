Image by Photo cropped from original work by Governor Tom Wolf's Campaign, taken from the album "2019 Inauguration of Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.", CC BY 2.0. Via Wikimedia Commons.

Senator John Fetterman is speaking out against the shifting ideological landscape within the Democratic Party as socialist candidates secure primary victories across the country. The Pennsylvania senator took to social media on Sunday afternoon to express his frustration with the growing preference for socialist policies among his party base, The Hill reported.

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Fetterman is worried about the direction his colleagues are heading, especially as insurgent progressive candidates continue to see success in places like New York, Los Angeles, Michigan, and Colorado. The senator’s concerns are rooted in recent data from a CBS News poll that highlights a significant divide in how Democrats view economic systems.

According to the report, 58 percent of Democratic respondents hold a positive view of socialism, while only 18 percent view it negatively. In contrast, the numbers for capitalism are quite different, with 50 percent of the same group expressing a negative view of the system. Fetterman did not hold back when reacting to these statistics. “The Democratic Party is becoming the party of socialism. 58% view socialism positively. 50% view capitalism negatively. I’m a proud free market capitalist. This is lunacy,” he wrote.

This is not the first time Fetterman has voiced his opposition to the rise of democratic socialism within his party

In late June, he offered a warning regarding the increasing prominence of what he described as the “dirtbag left.” During a conversation with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Fetterman explained his perspective on the candidates who have been winning primaries under the democratic socialist label. He noted that these candidates are often targeting traditional Democrats who have long been staples of the party in cities like New York.

The Democratic Party is becoming the party of socialism.



58% view socialism positively.



50% view capitalism negatively.



I’m a proud free market capitalist.



This is lunacy. pic.twitter.com/i88gX2VWXF — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) August 16, 2026

Fetterman told Sean Hannity, “I mean … the kind of people they are trying to run out of office, they are just good, traditional kinds of Democrats you would expect in New York City now.” He further criticized the platforms of some of these new nominees, citing proposals to abolish the police, the border, and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement as evidence of the problem. “And now this has just become — really, it’s just been the dancing days of the dirtbag left. You know, some of these candidates are outrageous,” he added.

The senator’s public stance has drawn attention from across the aisle. Senator Mike Lee of Utah responded to Fetterman’s Sunday social media post with an invitation to switch sides. “Please join us,” Lee wrote, before adding, “We’re not socialists. And we don’t bite.”

Fetterman continues to distinguish himself from the progressive wing that seems to be gaining momentum. While 24 percent of the Democrats polled did not have an opinion on socialism and 18 percent remained neutral on capitalism, the trend toward socialist ideology is difficult to ignore. Fetterman is making it very clear where he stands on the matter, and he is not afraid to challenge his own party on its economic identity.

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