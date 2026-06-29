Karoline Leavitt frames midterms as a choice ‘between communism and common sense’ following Fetterman’s alarm bell on Democratic Party’s ‘takeover’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt declared on Monday that the upcoming midterm elections represent a fundamental choice “between communism and common sense,” The Hill reported. This assessment follows a string of recent progressive victories in Democratic primaries.

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During an interview on Fox & Friends, Leavitt did not hold back when discussing the current state of the opposition party. “I know the president and many Americans are extremely concerned [about] how far left the Democrat party is moving,” Leavitt stated.

She emphasized that the current iteration of the party is unrecognizable compared to its historical roots. “This is not your granddaddy’s Democrat party,” she remarked. “These are communists. The president is trying to call them that. They want to abolish private prisons, they want to abolish the police, they want to abolish private property. These are radical, Marxist ideas that have never worked in the history of the world.”

President Trump recently addressed the trend of progressive candidates gaining traction across the country while speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual policy conference in Washington. The president suggested that these electoral shifts are symptomatic of deeper issues within the party.

“The Democrat party is in big trouble because this isn’t stopping with New York,” he said. He added that the ease with which these candidates campaign is problematic. “It’s too easy to get elected, giving everything away,” he continued. “It’s easy for them to get followers because they make promises they know they can’t keep.”

The Democratic Party has become something Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania does not recognize. “I said months ago, I said the Democratic Party is becoming an orgy of socialism. These recent elections vindicate my description,” he said,… https://t.co/ba1xzUzNTm pic.twitter.com/FWFFthe78d — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) June 29, 2026

The concern is not limited to the executive branch, as members of the Democratic Party are also voicing alarms about the ideological trajectory of their own organization. Sen. John Fetterman recently appeared on Fox News’s Saturday in America to express his apprehension regarding the influence of extreme views within the party.

“There’s a significant part of our party that’s getting taken over with these extreme views,” Fetterman noted. He specifically identified a growing trend of progressive candidates securing nominations, pointing to specific examples like Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner and various congressional contenders in New York and Colorado. “You know, whether it’s P. Hustle in Maine or the new squad coming in out of New York City or the guy in Colorado, that’s the direction that our party’s going,” he explained.

The situation in New York has become a focal point for this debate after three candidates supported by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani secured victories in congressional primaries last Tuesday. Two of these candidates successfully unseated establishment-backed incumbents.

Community organizer Darializa Avila Chevalier defeated Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Adriano Espaillat in the 13th District, while New York Assembly member Claire Valdez won the primary for the seat currently held by retiring Rep. Nydia Velázquez in the 7th District. Additionally, former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who received support from Mamdani, toppled Rep. Dan Goldman in the 10th District.

Beyond New York, the trend is visible in other regions. In Colorado, incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette is facing a competitive primary challenge from progressive candidate Melat Kiros in the 1st Congressional District. Similar patterns are emerging in local elections across the country, with candidates affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America appearing on ballots in cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

For Sen. Fetterman, these shifts are compounded by scandals involving some of the party’s newer figures. He has been particularly vocal about the controversies surrounding Graham Platner, the presumed Democratic nominee in Maine who has faced scrutiny for sending sexually explicit texts. Fetterman questioned the judgment of candidates like Platner during a conversation with reporters earlier this month.

“A guy that was probably dropping pics for a decade on Kik? Why is P. Hussle on Kik? Kik has serious issues. Lack of kinds of controls. A lot of underage people. It’s really been controversial. Why was he on it for a decade? I mean, that’s a question,” Fetterman stated. He expressed further doubt regarding the candidate’s transparency.

“Who’s investigating why? I mean, was he sure that he was only talking to women that are old enough? I mean, what was his protocol? How could he be sure? Are you concerned that there’s more to drop? Well, he lied to everybody,” he said.

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