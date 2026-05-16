John Fetterman says Democratic base is turning ‘increasinly anti-American,’ and he pins it on the lack of support on foreign wars

Senator John Fetterman has sparked a fresh conversation about the current trajectory of the Democratic Party, explicitly stating that he believes the party base has become increasingly anti-American. The Pennsylvania Democrat pointed to specific shifts in foreign policy stances as the catalyst for his concerns, The Hill reported. He noted that while his own political foundation remains consistent, the internal environment of the party has moved in a direction that feels fundamentally different from the one he aligned with during the 2016 election cycle.

Recommended Videos

When looking back at 2016, Fetterman recalled that the focus was largely centered on foundational issues such as the minimum wage. He noted that the priorities have shifted significantly since then, specifically mentioning concerns about support for foreign regimes.

As Fetterman explained, “Well, I mean, you know, in 2016, it was much more about the minimum wage and some other very basic kinds of thing. And now that’s, that’s just turned into much more standing with like Cuba, standing with Venezuela, standing with the Iranian regime and, and turn that into much more becoming more increasingly anti-American for me. So, my views really haven’t changed that much.”

Fetterman has been vocal about feeling lonely within the Democratic caucus, particularly regarding his stances on border security and his unwavering support for Israel

This alignment has led to friction, with the senator noting that protesters have even shown up at his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania, to label him a traitor for voting his conscience. Despite this pressure, he maintains that he has not changed his core values. He continues to describe himself as strongly pro-choice, pro-weed, pro-LGBT, and a supporter of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Fetterman has also pushed back against the idea that he might switch parties. He recently addressed those who might hope for such a move, stating, “I’d be a terrible Republican who still votes overwhelmingly with Democrats.” He emphasized that he has no intention of leaving the party, even as he works to act as an independent voice for his constituents.

Fetterman Warns the Base of the Democratic Party is Becoming ‘Increasingly Anti-American’https://t.co/8A884GWo77 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) May 13, 2026

This independent streak has included cooperating with Republican colleagues to secure federal funding for transportation projects in Pennsylvania and allowing SNAP recipients to purchase hot rotisserie chicken. He also noted that he finds opposition to the development of AI and data centers from some of his colleagues to be nothing short of lunacy.

The senator also addressed the broader political landscape and the outcome of the 2024 campaign. He noted that it was clear to him that the Democratic Party was heading toward a loss. According to Fetterman, the excesses of the party in 2020 served to facilitate the second term of the Trump administration. He observed a significant realignment in the base, specifically pointing out that traditional union members and their leaders, who had reliably supported Democrats since the New Deal era, have largely moved toward backing President Trump.

Fetterman’s critique extends to the way his party handles disagreement with the current administration. He argued that elected Democrats should not simply define their platform as the exact opposite of whatever President Donald Trump says. He suggested that if the president were to express support for something as benign as ice cream or lazy Sundays, the party would likely react with immediate hostility. In his view, these types of attacks are unproductive and represent a shift toward catering to the more agitated parts of the party base.

Furthermore, Fetterman remains firm on his stance regarding international conflicts. He has explicitly rejected claims of genocide regarding Israel’s actions in Gaza, labeling such assertions as incorrect. When faced with similar claims from individuals like former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, he has been dismissive, famously calling her “crazy pants” and stating that while she is entitled to her opinion, he is entitled to not care about her views on the matter.

For Fetterman, the goal is to remain focused on common-sense governance, even if it means standing apart from the current consensus within his own party.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy