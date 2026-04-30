Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania to give Dems senate majority, but now he says with a chuckle that relationship with colleagues is just ‘cordial’

Senator John Fetterman recently offered a candid look into his current standing within the Senate Democratic caucus. He acknowledged that his popularity among his own party members is perhaps not as high as his electoral contributions might suggest, The Hill reported.

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During a conversation with Fox News anchor Sandra Smith, the Pennsylvania senator responded to a question about his relationships with his Democratic colleagues by pausing and letting out a hearty chuckle. He then held up his hands and shook his head, a gesture that prompted co-anchor John Roberts to interject by saying, “Enough said.”

Fetterman eventually verbalized his situation, noting that while his professional interactions remain professional, they are perhaps best described as merely cordial. He pointed out that he is the individual who flipped a long-held Republican seat in Pennsylvania, which was a critical factor in securing the Senate majority for Democrats during the 2023 and 2024 sessions. Despite this major political achievement, he admitted he is not necessarily the most popular person in the room when it comes to his fellow party members.

This tension is not entirely new, as Fetterman has frequently made waves within his own party by challenging prevailing sentiments

A primary example of this occurred earlier in the week when he urged his fellow Democrats to move past what he called their Trump Derangement Syndrome, or TDS. This comment came in the immediate aftermath of a security incident involving a gunman who attempted to storm the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner held at the Washington Hilton.

The incident involved a 31-year-old suspect named Cole Thomas Allen, who managed to gain entry to the hotel by booking a room rather than having an invitation to the high-profile dinner. The suspect was eventually apprehended after bypassing magnetometers on the terrace level of the hotel.

Before the attempt, the suspect had circulated a manifesto to his family members that specifically mocked the security measures at the Hilton, noting that the security focus was entirely on the exterior of the building to manage protesters and arrivals, rather than on those who had checked into the hotel previously.

John Fetterman laughs when asked about relationship with Democrats: ‘Well, I mean, cordial’https://t.co/4N97ig3f1E — The Hill (@thehill) April 30, 2026

In response to the chaos, which occurred while President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Speaker Mike Johnson were in attendance, Fetterman took to the social platform X to advocate for the construction of a new, more secure ballroom at the White House. He attached his post to an article by Mediaite Editor-in-Chief Joe DePaolo, which criticized the security at the Hilton as being downright awful. Fetterman wrote, “After witnessing last night, drop the TDS and build the White House ballroom for events exactly like these.”

The proposal for a 90,000-square-foot ballroom at the White House has been a point of significant contention. President Trump has argued that such a facility is necessary for its security features, including bulletproof glass and drone-proof capabilities. However, the project has faced legal hurdles, including a lawsuit from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which contends that the structure would negatively impact the historical appearance and symmetry of the White House. On March 31,

Judge Richard J. Leon issued an injunction to halt construction, though a federal appeals court later issued an administrative stay that allows the project to move forward until early June. Following the events at the Hilton, the Department of Justice has urged the National Trust for Historic Preservation to drop their lawsuit, labeling it a frivolous pursuit given the extraordinary security concerns highlighted by the attempted attack.

Beyond the ballroom debate, Fetterman has also expressed frustration with the broader foreign policy stances held by some of his colleagues. He has been vocal about his confusion regarding the unrelenting criticism directed toward the administration regarding military strikes against Iran.

Fetterman has questioned whether certain progressives are actually rooting for Iran, stating during an interview last week that it seems the Democratic side has forgotten that the real threat and the real danger is Iran and its proxies. He further suggested that the Iranian regime likely finds encouragement in the way the American media and the Democratic Party discuss the matter, implying that such rhetoric provides a strategic advantage to those opposing the administration.

These stances have created a unique position for Fetterman in the Senate. While he maintains a professional relationship with his Democratic counterparts, his day-to-day habits often diverge from the norm. He is not known for spending his time hanging out with other senators on the Senate floor during votes, nor does he regularly attend the Senate Democratic caucus luncheons.

This distance, combined with his willingness to publicly push back against party orthodoxy, paints a picture of a legislator who is comfortable operating outside of the traditional social structures of his caucus. Whether this approach will shift as the legislative session continues remains to be seen, but for now, Fetterman seems content to characterize his internal standing as simply cordial.

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