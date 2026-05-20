Fresh off primary loss, Thomas Massie rips into Trump’s ballroom project and compares it to ‘architecture from the Roman Empire’

Representative Thomas Massie is officially out after losing his primary race in Kentucky, marking the end of a 14-year run for the congressman. The results, provided by Decision Desk HQ, show that the incumbent secured 45 percent of the vote, while the challenger, Ed Gallrein, took home 55 percent, The Hill reported. This defeat serves as a massive win for President Trump, who actively recruited Gallrein to oust Massie after the Kentucky Republican repeatedly clashed with the administration on major policy issues.

Recommended Videos

Data from AdImpact indicates that a staggering $25.6 million was funneled into television, radio, and digital advertising alone. When you look at total campaign spending tracked by the Federal Election Commission, the combined efforts of the candidates and outside groups reached approximately $35 million. Even though Massie outspent his opponent in direct campaign funds, $5.8 million to $2.6 million, the super PACs were heavily skewed in favor of Gallrein, pumping over $16.4 million into his bid compared to the $10.1 million supporting the incumbent.

The atmosphere during the final weeks of the campaign was incredibly bitter. Both sides utilized aggressive tactics, including the use of AI-generated deepfakes to attack the credibility of their opponents. One pro-Gallrein super PAC even aired an ad with false claims that Massie was in a personal relationship with Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. Meanwhile, a group backing Massie released an AI-generated video showing Gallrein abandoning the President on a battlefield.

In his concession speech, Massie didn’t hold back his frustration regarding the President’s priorities

He noted that he was able to watch Fox for the first time in 18 months and saw the President discussing a massive new ballroom project at the White House. “I got to watch Fox for the first time in 18 months, and there was the president talking about — by the way, while gas is almost $5 and diesel’s almost $6 — they’re talking about this big ballroom they’re going to build,” Massie said.

He went on to describe the aesthetic of the proposed project, which is estimated to cost around $400 million, by saying, “And it looks like … architecture from the Roman Empire. I see a few analogies there, and people are just trying to make ends meet.”

Massie: I got to watch Fox also for the first time in 18 months. And there was the president talking about, while gas is almost five dollars, and diesel is almost six dollars, they are talking about a big ballroom they will build, and it looks like the Roman empire. I see a few… pic.twitter.com/nJBd8Vmd9I — Acyn (@Acyn) May 20, 2026

The President has been vocal about his desire to renovate the White House, including the controversial plan to tear down the East Wing to make room for this ballroom. Trump has maintained that private donors will cover the entire $400 million price tag. However, the friction between the two men goes much deeper than architectural preferences. Massie, who identifies as a libertarian Republican, frequently challenged the President on issues like foreign policy, the Iran war, and the handling of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump did not stay silent during the final push of the election, labeling Massie the “Worst Congressman in the Republican Party” on Truth Social. The President also took issue with Massie sharing an old endorsement message from a previous administration.

“Can you imagine ‘Congressman’ Thomas Massie putting out a many years ago Endorsement of him, by me, when he knows that he wasn’t endorsed, but that I proudly endorsed Ed Gallrein? The reason is that Massie has turned out to be the Worst Congressman in the Republican Party,” Trump wrote. He concluded the post by saying, “This shows what a totally dishonest and desperate guy Massie is, and I hope the Voters aren’t fooled by his deception!”

For his part, Gallrein was quick to show his appreciation for the support he received. In his acceptance speech, he stated, “I want to thank President Trump for his support, his endorsement and his counsel as I navigated this campaign, which is a journey of unto itself.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee also chimed in after the results, celebrating the win and referring to Massie as the “anti-Israel incumbent.” Massie took a final jab at his opponent during his speech, mentioning that he had to call Gallrein to concede, but it took a while to find him in Tel Aviv, a nod to the campaign contributions Gallrein received from the Republican Jewish Coalition PAC.

This result follows a similar victory for the President, who recently saw Senator Bill Cassidy lose his primary race in Louisiana on Saturday, June 8. It’s clear that the President is successfully consolidating his influence within the party by removing those who openly defy his agenda. With the primary season heating up, this Kentucky race stands as a clear signal of the current power dynamics in play. Massie had defended his record as a conservative who wasn’t afraid to stand alone, previously telling The Hill, “Dogs don’t bark at parked cars. I’m the only car moving.” Despite that independent streak, the voters in the 4th Congressional District have chosen a new path, and the Trump-endorsed candidate is now moving forward to the general election.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy