This college basketball player was branded an ‘extraordinary young woman,’ then a 3 a.m. tragedy near her campus changed everything

Crimes involving teenagers are on the rise, and now the magnitude of the crimes being carried out by the young fellas is crossing limits. Yesterday, a youngster allegedly struck a young female basketball prodigy with his car, causing fatal injuries to her, which eventually took her life. The incident took place near the SUNY Potsdam campus in New York, and the driver was allegedly drunk while driving his vehicle.

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According to the Daily Mail, Jakob D. Krise from Brasher Falls, N.Y., has been accused of hitting Emily Smith at 3:30 Am near campus. She was immediately taken to the nearby hospital, but she was pronounced dead by the hospital. Around four hours later, the police were able to locate a Cadillac, which was captured with a deformed front looking as if it had been involved in a car crash, and then the accused Krise was arrested. According to North Country Now, an 18-year-old Krise has been charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in death, zero-tolerance driving while intoxicated, and driving across hazard markings.

The whole school was shocked by the sudden passing of Emily Smith, who was reportedly a shining student and an excellent basketball player. She had been made the captain of the women’s basketball team representing the institute. The school issued a statement saying, “In her first year here at SUNY Potsdam, she was already excelling academically, being named to the Dean’s List, and had built a tight-knit circle of friends and mentors. We mourn Emily’s loss as one campus community, and hold her family, friends, and loved ones in our hearts at this difficult time.”

Her coach was devastated by the sudden accidental death of her pupil

Emily’s passing has left everyone in pain, especially those close to her, including her teammates, family, and coach. Her coach, Brittney Cohen, showed her remorse at the sudden passing of the athlete. In a heartfelt statement, the coach stated, “I am heartbroken. She was an extraordinary young woman, beloved by her teammates, coaches, and everyone she met.” The school had shared a picture of their gymnasium, which turned into a gallery after the passing of the school’s distinguished athlete.

SUNY Potsdam women's basketball player Emily Smith dead at 20 after alleged hit and run https://t.co/rbkvJUUOiz pic.twitter.com/gW4qCN9nnH — New York Post (@nypost) May 19, 2026

And this is, unfortunately, not the only incident in which a school has lost its excellent athlete. Just a week ago, a college swimmer named Keegan McKenney from Maine’s High School died in a car crash after just a few hours of graduating. Even though it appeared to be an accidental crash, police are still investigating to determine whether impairment or speed contributed to the crash.

In the case of Emily, the investigation is ongoing to determine whether the accused was actually the reason for the death of the star athlete, or whether there was anyone else involved in the crash. But even though police are working to ensure that she gets her due justice by getting the offender senntenced but still, her death would e a huge loss for the school and her family. The school has announced that it will dedicate a day to commemorate her service to the school and education.

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