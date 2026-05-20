‘Never, ever gets an ounce of sympathy’: JD Vance just made the case for why Jan. 6 rioters deserve a cut of the $1.776 billion fund

Vice President JD Vance said at a recent press briefing that the American media and legal community have failed to show sympathy to the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. His comments came during a discussion about the Trump administration’s newly announced $1.776 billion anti-weaponization fund. The fund is meant to compensate people who believe they were politically targeted by previous administrations’ Justice Department.

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According to HuffPost, many critics see Vance’s remarks as support for the idea of paying the Trump supporters who took part in the Capitol riots. The Trump administration has not provided a clear definition of what counts as “weaponization,” and it is still unclear how the commission in charge of deciding payouts will determine who is eligible. This lack of clarity has raised serious doubts about the fund.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed that anyone who believes they were politically targeted can apply for the fund. However, he refused to say whether he would direct the commission to block payments to those convicted of violent crimes. The fund is also being used to pay for lawsuits against the Internal Revenue Service over the leak of Trump’s tax returns.

The anti-weaponization fund is drawing sharp criticism as a misuse of taxpayer money

Democrats have strongly criticized the fund. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, the top Democrat on the Senate appropriations subcommittee, called it “pure theft of public funds” and said rewarding people who committed crimes is “obscene.” Other Democrats have described it as an “illegal abuse of power designed to line the pockets of Trump supporters with taxpayer dollars.”

This move fits into a broader pattern by the Trump administration around January 6. President Trump has already pardoned and commuted the sentences of people involved in the riot, and the Justice Department fired some of the prosecutors who put them in prison. Trump has also defended his decision to pardon those involved, saying their lives had been “ruined.”

JD Vance: "You know who never, ever gets an ounce of sympathy when it comes to disproportionate sentencing? People who voted for Donald Trump and participated in the January 6 protest." pic.twitter.com/k5Y2dsrvwB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 19, 2026

Vance has also been in the spotlight recently for other reasons, including when JD Vance invited the Pope to the White House and was turned down. The January 6 riots led to violence, destruction of property, and loss of life at the U.S. Capitol.

Now, the possibility that participants could receive taxpayer-funded compensation has added fresh controversy to an already divisive issue. The commission responsible for deciding who gets paid has still not laid out any clear rules or restrictions.

Vance’s comments at the briefing pointed to a lack of public sympathy for the rioters as a problem. “Never, ever gets an ounce of sympathy,” he said, referring to how the media and legal world have treated those involved.

His remarks were quickly met with backlash from critics who argue that those who committed crimes should not be entitled to any form of government compensation. Vance has also faced scrutiny for denying a Trump quote directly to a reporter’s face, only for CNN to immediately roll the tape.

The debate over the fund is now drawing widespread attention, with many questioning both its legality and its intent. With no clear guidelines in place and billions of dollars on the table, the controversy over who qualifies and whether violent offenders could be included is likely to grow in the days ahead.

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