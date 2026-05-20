“Got no respect” A couple walked out of a high-end LA steakhouse without tipping, then a server blocked the door to demand an answer

Tensions related to tipping in restaurants seem to have become one of the most controversial topics. We are encountering many questionable cases in which either the customer or the server becomes the center of the tipping debate. Previously, we talked about how a restaurant used a clever way to collect money from a customer who was a habitual stiff of servers.

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Now, another story about a server confronting the customers himself is fueling the debate. As reported by Brobible, TikToker Jay @theejonwoods was having a story time with his audience. It wasn’t his experience, but that of a couple who were in the same restaurant as he was. It all happened at an unnamed “expensive” steakhouse in Los Angeles, where a couple was leaving after their meal. Jay left something in his car, so he was heading out.

When he reached the doorway, it was reportedly blocked by the server and the couple. Here, Jay heard the waiter saying, “Is there a reason you didn’t leave a tip?” Okay, that sounds weird! The TikToker further said in his video, “The dude, he looks at her, and he’s like, ‘No.’” It looks like this answer wasn’t enough to keep the server silent, as she demanded that the customers answer questions about the service’s quality. Well, they simply left after saying they didn’t tip because they didn’t want to.

And the debate over tipping continues….

The couple may have left, but the controversy around America’s tipping culture stays. In his video, Jay also questioned, “Why wouldn’t she stop you at the door like that? Do people go to expensive restaurants and not leave a tip?” Well, in a food place, anything additional is a customer’s choice. No server pressures you to pay extra for a larger serving when you want a smaller one. Similarly, no one forces you or questions you about getting just a single drink when you can have twice as much.

I think the same goes for tipping. It’s the customer’s decision whether to pay a fraction of their bill as a tip, twice that amount, or nothing at all. At the same time, customers should also be a little thoughtful and generous. Like all of us working hard in our respective fields, servers are doing the same. As a result, it makes sense to expect a decent tip, especially if they have been polite and patient while dealing with you. Not tipping at all could be considered disrespectful to many.

Speaking of that, the outlet also mentions several words from the servers who have shared their opinions on the subreddit r/TrueUnpopularOpinion. These can be related to this odd incident, as one of them said, “Yeah it’s just not professional. Got no respect for that confronting behavior. But it is funny.”

Similarly, one of them seems to be encouraging the server to accept reality by saying, “Getting stiffed on the tip sometimes is part of the system. If you’re making a good living, let it go. If not, find another restaurant.” Many others were showing support for the couple, calling the tip “optional” and disagreeing with the waiter’s choice to confront the customers, as it can be “forceful & uncomfortable for them.”

Well, we have heard about chaos at the restaurant when someone decided to tip $40 after a $500 meal. But in the couple’s case, everything seems to go peacefully. It’s just the confrontation that made it quite awkward.

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