Megan Rapinoe tried pushing $6,000 FIFA World Cup packages to her followers, then her own loyal supporters exposed the hypocrisy of the move

Every once in a while, the former US women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe drops her opinions on various controversies. Most of the time, her opinions fuel the controversy. Speaking of that, Rapinoe is currently in the spotlight for promoting luxury World Cup 2026 Hospitality tickets, whose prices are already a topic of debate throughout America. As a result, even her loyal fans are angered and seem to be calling her a hypocrite.

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Well, if you are wondering what type of tickets these are, according to Fox News, the hospitality tickets are quite premium and listed for about $6,050 per person on the World Cup Hospitality webpage. Rapinoe, who speaks on controversial topics and places a high priority on equality, was completely silent on the high ticket costs. Now, with a paid promotion for FIFA Hospitality, the backlash from her audience may come as no surprise to many.

Over $6,000 for a ticket is unaffordable for many. In the Instagram promotional video, Megan explains all the benefits of paying this much. She says, “With hospitality, you get a guaranteed ticket with premium seating. With hospitality, you get a ticket plus dedicated entry, unlimited food and drinks, and plenty of time before and after the match to enjoy it all.” Whether these benefits justify the price or not, Megan’s fans are not buying her sales pitch.

Even Donald Trump has spoken about skyrocketing ticket prices

Apart from her controversial sales pitch, even Trump, whom Megan takes shots at from time to time, has spoken about the skyrocketing World Cup 2026 ticket prices. He reportedly criticized the $1,000 price tag for a US soccer match and said he wouldn’t have paid this much for the ticket either. Coming back to Rapinoe, she didn’t only stay silent on the matter, but also promoted a $6,050 ticket. Well, fans are furious about this move.

One of them sounded disappointed and said, “Sad you are doing this Megan. They have out priced all the fans.” Another one mentioned, “Too bad only the 1% can afford it.” Aside from these, another one went totally harsh on Rapinoe and wrote, “Rapinoe a shill for FIFA, how the mighty have fallen.” All of this appears to be coming from her loyal Instagram followers.

From speaking for equality to promoting tickets that many cannot afford. Rapinoe has put herself under significant heat, similar to when she encouraged WNBA players to skip media for the sake of peace. As of yet, she hasn’t addressed the controversy, but if it arises, Megan might have to come up with something promising for her defense.

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