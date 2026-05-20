Massive shipment of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS was intercepted by border authorities, and it was hiding a $9 million criminal secret

When it comes to drug trafficking, we often hear about bizarre ways the criminals use to hide or transport their substance. Speaking of that, another shocking attempt at drug trafficking became unsuccessful at the Essex border crossing, when a truck driver carrying a shipment of SKIMS undergarments was caught smuggling a 90KG shipment of cocaine hidden in special compartments of the truck. The driver was caught and has now been sentenced to more than thirteen years in prison.

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According to People, a 40-year-old Polish national, Jakub Jan Konkel, was sentenced on May 18th at Chelmsford Crown Court, after an investigation by the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA). According to a press release from NCA UK, Konkel was stopped last September at the Port of Harwich in Essex, where the convict arrived on a ferry from the Hook of Holland, the Netherlands.

NCA Operation Manager Paul Orchard said, “Organised crime groups use corrupt drivers like Konkel to move Class A drugs, often hidden on entirely legitimate loads such as this. The detection and investigation have removed a significant amount of cocaine whose profits are lost to the crime group behind the smuggling attempt, and with Konkel, they’ve lost an important enabler. The NCA works with partners at home and abroad to protect the public from the threat of Class A drugs, which are at the epicentre of huge amounts of crime and suffering in UK communities.”

UK border authorities took strict action, building a strong case against a drug smuggler sentenced to over 13 years

UK Border authorities pursued the case to the very end and secured the driver’s conviction. Border Force assistant, Jason Thorne, said, “These drugs destroy lives and inflict misery on our communities.This significant interception is testament to the brilliant work of Border Force, depriving criminal networks of millions in profit.We continue to work round the clock to relentlessly pursue criminality, protect our borders and keep these dangerous drugs off our streets.”

Polish lorry driver who smuggled £7.2million of cocaine hidden inside a truck full of Kim Kardashian underwear is jailed for 13½ years



Jakub Jan Konkel, 40, from northern Poland, was stopped by Border Force officers at the Port of Harwich on 5 September 2025 after arriving from… pic.twitter.com/BWLcbozg3f — Grifty (@TheGriftReport) May 19, 2026

And look, this is not the only case reported in the UK recently. On the 24th of March 2026, the NCA seized a huge shipment of Cocaine being smuggled through the UK. It was estimated that the cocaine was worth around 80 million pounds. The cocaine was hidden in the ceramics and kitchenware. Drugs were bound for Norway from Panama but were seized by the UK authorities. This drug unit was also seized at the port of Essex.

These incidents at Essex port suggest that this port has become a hotbed for traffickers. Even though the previous case has been solved and the polish driver who was taking the drug to UK for just 4500 pounds has been sentenced but even after that incident the trafficking has not stopped. Things are apparently becoming more intense and bulky as the recent case suggests.

Luckily, Kim Kardashian and her brand are not accused of anything, as the truck driver was using a legitimate SKIMS shipment to hide substances. The cargo and the brand itself were not part of this operation. It is yet to be seen whether the UK, which is now difficult for US visitors to travel to, would strengthen regulations to ensure this does not happen again, or would pressure bordering countries to maintain a strict watch.

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