’18 months of a blackout’: Thomas Massie fell out with Trump and a major news network stopped booking him. They finally called on the night he lost

Thomas Massie, a long-time conservative congressman, has lost his Republican primary race in Kentucky’s fourth congressional district. His defeat is a win for President Donald Trump, who endorsed Massie’s challenger, Ed Gallrein, after Massie broke with the president on several key issues.

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One of the biggest reasons for Massie’s loss was his falling out with Trump. Massie co-sponsored a bill that would have forced the Department of Justice to release files on deceased child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Trump’s. He also criticized U.S. support for Israel, which drew the anger of pro-Israel groups and donors who spent millions of dollars to remove him from office.

In his concession speech, Massie accused Fox News of banning him from appearing on the network during the campaign. “By the way, after 18 months of a blackout of not letting me on Fox, they finally let me on Fox today, four hours into the election,” Massie said, according to Mediaite, as the crowd booed. “Their slop is selling, so they’ll keep selling it. But listen, I got to watch Fox also for the first time in 18 months.”

Fox News disputes Massie’s blackout claim, but the damage to his campaign was already done

A Fox News spokesperson told Mediaite that the network had actually invited Massie to appear on Fox News Live in June 2025, but he declined. This directly contradicts Massie’s claim that the network had shut him out. Trump has frequently used Fox News as a platform for his statements, including making bold threats toward Iran on air.

In the Senate primary, Trump-endorsed candidate Andy Barr was picked as the Republican nominee to replace longtime U.S. Senate leader Mitch McConnell. Barr, first elected in 2012, is expected to win the general election in the Republican-leaning state against Democrat Charles Booker.

Trump’s influence over Republican voters has been growing, with several other Republicans losing to Trump-backed challengers in recent weeks. Senator Bill Cassidy in Louisiana and several Indiana state senators who defied Trump on redistricting are among those who have fallen to Trump-endorsed candidates. Trump has also made headlines recently for his remarks about Iranian names on Fox News, drawing widespread attention.

Massie: By the way, after 18 months of a blackout of not letting me on Fox, they finally let me on four hours into the election. [Booing] Hey, their slop is a selling, so they will keep selling it. pic.twitter.com/IkQ8vFY5Oq — Acyn (@Acyn) May 20, 2026

In the final stretch of the campaign, Massie brought in other Republicans, including Rep. Lauren Boebert, to try to show voters that supporting him was not the same as going against Trump. Trump, however, kept up his attacks on social media, calling Massie “an obstructionist and a fool.” Gallrein focused his campaign on his personal story and his loyalty to the president, which clearly resonated with voters.

In his concession speech, Massie also spoke about the importance of following the Constitution. “If the legislative branch always votes whichever way the wind is blowing, then we have mob rule. But if lawmakers follow the Constitution, we have a republic,” he said. Gallrein is now favored to win the general election against Democrat Melissa Strange.

Massie has hinted at a possible return in 2028, saying “we’ll talk about it later” when asked about his future plans. Whether he can rebuild his standing in the Republican Party after this defeat remains to be seen.

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