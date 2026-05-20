‘Tonight the future of the Republican Party was destroyed’: Greene claims Epstein Files push cost Massie his seat, and it’s a blot on the GOP

The political landscape within the Republican Party shifted in a major way, as the primary loss of Representative Thomas Massie sent shockwaves through the party. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has remained a vocal ally of the Kentucky lawmaker, did not hold back in her assessment of why this defeat occurred.

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Greene pointed directly to the legislative work Massie spearheaded regarding the release of records tied to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, The Hill reported. It is a bold claim, but one that highlights the ongoing tension between specific policy priorities and the broader direction of the party under President Trump.

Greene took to X to share her thoughts on the outcome, stating, “Releasing the Epstein files was our demise. But it was worth every single bit because now everyone knows the truth.” She went on to remark, “Tonight the future of the Republican Party was destroyed.” Her words capture a sense of deep frustration regarding how the party handles internal dissent and the influence of the president in primary contests.

The push to release these documents was a bipartisan effort, led by Massie alongside Democratic Representative Ro Khanna

Together, they sponsored the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which President Trump signed into law last year. The legislation required the Justice Department to make public a vast array of documents connected to the estate of the convicted sex offender. This resulted in the release of more than 3 million pages in January.

These documents brought to light various connections between Epstein and several high-profile figures, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Larry Summers of Harvard University, and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew. While the release provided a massive amount of data to the public, it also clearly created friction for those who championed the transparency effort.

I am proud and thankful to have served in the U.S. House of Representatives with my friend Thomas Massie, a giant among weak pathetic men.



Releasing the Epstein files was our demise.



But it was worth every single bit because now everyone knows the truth.



You are ruled by the… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) May 20, 2026

President Trump made his opposition to Massie very clear in the days leading up to the election. He endorsed veteran Ed Gallrein in the Kentucky primary, frequently labeling Massie as “disloyal.” In a post on Truth Social, the president described Massie as the worst and most unreliable Republican Congressman in the history of the country. This endorsement was part of a larger, aggressive campaign by the president to reshape the party by unseating incumbents he views as problematic or disloyal.

The primary in Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District turned into a massive financial spectacle. According to data from AdImpact, it became the most expensive House primary battle in the history of the United States, with $25.6 million poured into various forms of advertising. While Massie’s campaign spent $5.8 million compared to Gallrein’s $2.6 million, the spending did not prevent his loss. Polling from Quantus Insights had already signaled a difficult road for the incumbent, showing him trailing Gallrein with 43.1 percent support compared to 48.3 percent.

Massie is not the only lawmaker to feel the pressure of the president’s influence. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana suffered a significant defeat in his own primary on May 18. This followed years of conflict between the two, particularly stemming from Cassidy’s vote to convict the president during impeachment proceedings after the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

The president’s sentiment regarding these challenges was echoed by Senator Lindsey Graham during a May 19 appearance on Meet the Press. Graham noted, “You can disagree with President Trump, but if you try to destroy him, you’re going to lose, because this is the party of Donald Trump.”

Representative Lauren Boebert also found herself in the president’s crosshairs after she stood by Massie at a campaign event in Kentucky. The president encouraged his base to challenge her, suggesting he would be willing to withdraw his previous endorsement if a suitable alternative appeared. Despite this, Boebert maintained that she was not mad or offended by the president’s stance.

The president’s frustration with Massie was not limited to the Epstein files, as he also frequently criticized the lawmaker for voting against his legislative priorities, including tax cuts and border security measures.

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