A Delaware woman was filmed yelling at a Dollar Store employee before mocking the worker’s deceased mother in a confrontation that has gained significant attention online, The Nerd Stash reported. The incident, which was captured by a customer present at the store, shows the two women filming each other while the argument escalated. It remains unclear what initially triggered the dispute, but the footage displays the woman shouting various football-related phrases like “Hut-hut-hut” while pacing through the store.

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The interaction took a turn for the worse when the woman told the employee, “Cut it out, stinky butt.” In response, the employee asked, “Are you [r-word]?” Rather than de-escalating the situation, the woman shouted back, “And I’mma tell your mama ’cause your mama let you come out like this.”

When the employee informed her that her mother had passed away, the situation became much darker. The woman proceeded to mock the late parent, saying, “A dead [expletive]. That’s why I knew it was a dead [expletive]. Only a dead [expletive] would let you come out like this.”

Most people found the woman’s actions jarring, especially when the employee was just doing her job

A man eventually stepped in to escort the woman out of the store while she continued her outburst. The video concludes with the customer who was filming expressing disbelief at the entire scene. We still don’t have any information regarding whether the store took formal action against the woman following the event.

The video has since sparked a wave of criticism from viewers who were appalled by the woman’s behavior. Many people pointed out that bringing up a deceased relative during a fight is completely uncalled for. One person commented, “Somebody missed their meds,” while another added, “Ohhhh Mental Illness Is Rampid In The Communities Sis‼ Please get her to the nearest mental hospital ASAP‼‼ FUNNY… BUT NOT FUNNY FOR REAL‼”

People are evidently frustrated with how retail workers are treated by customers. The comments section of the video became a space for people to express sympathy for the cashier. One viewer noted, “That poor cashier doesn’t get paid enough for that abuse! Don’t do hard drugs, friends.”

Another commenter shared their frustration by writing, “Friend WTH going on in dollar tree!? What in dollar tree got them clowning like this?” Some users even argued that the behavior went beyond mental health issues, with one remarking, “They’re not mentally ill, they’re feral.”

Beyond the specifics of this particular argument, the discussion has shifted toward the importance of maintaining boundaries. There is a general consensus among those watching the footage that regardless of how heated an argument becomes, mocking someone’s deceased family members is a line that should never be crossed.

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