‘I can hopefully leave the world a better place than I found it.’: Hayden Panettiere’s powerful final comments take on new meaning following her death at 36

Hayden Panettiere’s death at 36 has left fans grieving. However, one of her final public reflections has taken on a heartbreaking new meaning. Just weeks before her death, she spoke about the impact she hoped to leave behind.

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On Sunday, Aug. 16, Panettiere was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina. According to ABC News, her father Alan “Skip” Panettiere described her as an “incredible light” who brought love and joy to countless people.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office later said Panettiere was found in cardiac arrest. Emergency responders attempted advanced cardiac life support but could not revive her. She was pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m. Her cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation. Officials have not indicated foul play or suspicious circumstances.

Her words now feel painfully different

Panettiere had recently been promoting her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning. The book was released in May 2026 and explored her experiences with alcoholism, depression, postpartum depression, addiction, recovery, trauma, abusive relationships and loss. She also discussed raising her daughter Kaya Klitschko, 11, with her former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.

🔴 Greenville, South Carolina — Hayden Panettiere autopsy completed; cause of death remains pending



Category: Celebrity death / Death investigation

Date: Monday, August 17, 2026

Location: Judson Mill Lofts, Greenville, South Carolina

Status: Investigation ongoing / Toxicology… pic.twitter.com/Yzl55pMexa — WilluChill U.S. News. (@Will466513) August 17, 2026

In a July cover interview with Momé, Panettiere spoke about putting Kaya first despite her own struggles. She hoped her daughter would eventually understand why they could not always be together. She also described herself as resilient and a “work in progress” while saying she was taking life one day at a time. Sadly, other stars have also left behind poignant final moments that took on new meaning after their deaths, including Liam Payne.

At a May 26 memoir event at Los Angeles’ Harmony Gold Theater, she recalled people telling her that speaking about mental health had encouraged them to seek help. According to Buzzfeed, she said, “I can hopefully leave the world a better place than I found it.”

That reflection now stands among her final public messages. Panettiere began acting as a child in One Life to Live and Guiding Light. She later became widely known as Claire Bennet in Heroes and Juliette Barnes in Nashville. Her film credits included Remember the Titans, Raising Helen, Ice Princess and Scream 4. Unfortunately, her passing also comes shortly after the death of fellow actor Sam Neill.

Hayden’s death was confirmed by her representative. Her father asked for privacy as the family processed the loss.

Panettiere also carried profound grief after her brother Jansen died in February 2023 at 28. His family said he died from cardiomegaly with aortic valve complications. She later said that she would always be heartbroken by his death. Panettiere would have turned 37 on Friday.

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