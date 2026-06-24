Zohran Mamdani-backed candidates sweep in New York primaries, but Hakeem Jeffries says they ‘aren’t going to reshape who we are as House Democrats’

Candidates backed by democratic socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani swept through New York’s primary elections on Tuesday, the BBC reported. This outcome serves as a significant test of the mayor’s growing political influence, effectively putting his chosen progressives on a path to Capitol Hill while simultaneously creating friction with established Democratic leadership in Washington.

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The most high-profile result of the night was the defeat of two-term incumbent Dan Goldman in New York’s 10th congressional district. Brad Lander, the former New York City comptroller who received backing from both Mamdani and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, defeated Goldman by 65.7% to 34.1%.

This contest served as a clear battleground for the party’s internal divisions, specifically regarding the war in Gaza. Lander has been vocal in his accusations that Israel is committing genocide, a stance that differs from the pro-Israel platforms supported by many establishment groups.

For now, the mayor’s endorsements are reshaping New York’s primaries

Following the results, Goldman shared his thoughts on the loss. “Tonight, the voters of 10th District have spoken. While this is not the outcome I worked so hard for, I respect their decision,” Goldman said. He noted that he had called Lander to congratulate him on the victory. President Donald Trump weighed in on the race as well, calling Goldman “weak and pathetic” and stating that the congressman “just lost, BIG!”

Goldman, who is an heir to the Levi Strauss denim fortune, previously gained attention within his party for leading the first impeachment inquiry of President Trump in 2019. His recent campaign faced some unique challenges, including a tense moment at a Brooklyn coffee shop where he was informed he was not welcome because the establishment deemed him a “genocide enabler.”

Breaking: Three Mamdani-backed candidates won Democratic primaries in New York, notching a victory for the progressive wing of the party https://t.co/oq7YkkfiuE — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 24, 2026

Mamdani’s influence was also felt in the 13th district, where doctoral student Darializa Avila Chevalier toppled Adriano Espaillat. Espaillat had held the district for five terms and serves as the chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Chevalier, who has participated in pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University, earned high praise from the mayor for her performance.

Mamdani described her as a person “of clarity, of conscience and of conviction.” Similarly, in the 7th district, Assemblywoman Claire Valdez defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, rounding out a clean sweep for the mayor’s preferred candidates.

The mayor expressed a clear motivation for these endorsements earlier on Tuesday. “It’s not just a question of electing more Democrats. It’s a question of electing better Democrats,” Mamdani said. He emphasized that he sees in these candidates a genuine willingness to prioritize working people within the party’s platform. These candidates have campaigned on progressive goals, including vows to “abolish ICE” and “tax the rich,” while continuing to maintain their position that Israel is committing genocide, a claim the country denies.

Not everyone in the party is thrilled about this new direction. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries addressed the primary results and the mayor’s strategy with a firm tone. “We have agreed to strongly disagree,” Jeffries said. “A handful of primaries that go in one direction or the other, in a given state or two, aren’t going to reshape who we are as House Democrats.” Establishment Democrats remain concerned that these left-wing positions may struggle to resonate with swing voters during the upcoming November midterm elections.

Elsewhere in the city, other notable races took place in the affluent 12th district. Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of former President John F Kennedy, was defeated by assemblymember Micah Lasher. Lasher, who served as an aide to Congressman Jerry Nadler, won the crowded race to succeed him. Schlossberg, a 33-year-old political newcomer and Vogue correspondent, was joined in the race by conservative lawyer George Conway, who managed to pull in only about 6% of the vote. Mamdani did not offer an endorsement in the 12th district, leaving that contest to unfold without his direct involvement.

These results mark a pivotal moment for Mamdani, who has successfully challenged the status quo despite opposition from high-ranking figures like Governor Kathy Hochul and various House leaders. Mamdani has faced opposition from high-ranking figures including Governor Kathy Hochul and various House leaders over his endorsements.

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