One NYC coffee shop banned pro-Israel congressman, now DOJ launches an investigation into the chain

The Justice Department has officially launched an investigation into a New York City coffee shop chain following a controversial online post regarding a visit from Representative Daniel Goldman, Reuters reported. This situation developed after Poetica Coffee, located in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, claimed on Instagram that it would have refused service to the congressman had staff recognized him during his visit on Sunday.

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The federal scrutiny comes as Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Harmeet Dhillon confirmed that her office is looking into the matter and will take enforcement action if the investigation warrants it. The incident began when Goldman, a Democrat, stopped at the coffee shop with his 7-year-old daughter.

According to the congressman, the primary reason for the stop was to allow his daughter to use the restroom. He explained that he purchased a coffee as a gesture of appreciation for the staff allowing her to use the facilities. He even noted that he left a large tip during the transaction. Goldman described the interaction with the barista, who was wearing a hijab, as a pleasant and normal exchange. He expressed that the experience felt like a standard encounter between two people from different backgrounds and faiths, which he believes is a core part of the identity of New York City and the country as a whole.

The situation took a sharp turn when the shop posted a message on Instagram that directly targeted the lawmaker

The post stated, “We see that you stopped by our shop today for coffee.” The shop continued by saying, “We don’t serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers or anyone in between,” and added, “Too bad we didn’t recognize you right away, or we would have turned you away.” The message concluded with a blunt warning: “Don’t ever come to Poetica.” The shop also claimed it had issued a refund to the congressman after the fact. By Monday, the post was no longer visible, and the Instagram account linked to the business appeared to have been deactivated.

Goldman addressed the discrepancy between his personal experience at the shop and the public statement released online. He told reporters on Monday evening that the post was quite surprising given how nice the actual interaction with the staff had been. He characterized the contrast as diametrically opposite to the tone of the online message. He emphasized that the situation reflects a sad state of affairs, noting that it is unfortunate that such a hostile stance was taken without any real knowledge of him beyond his public role.

NYC coffee shop bans pro-Israel politician in nasty post despite promise to treat all customers with 'unconditional dignity' https://t.co/mXtpLPP2vF pic.twitter.com/61RMRgkeHw — New York Post (@nypost) June 22, 2026

On the federal side, Harmeet Dhillon made it clear that the government takes these allegations of service denial very seriously. In a post on X, Dhillon explained that federal law prohibits public accommodations, such as coffee shops, from discriminating against patrons based on their race, religion, or national origin. She noted, “These actions are not only reprehensible, they are potentially illegal.” The investigation will focus on whether the business violated these protections by declaring an intent to turn away a customer based on his political affiliation or perceived viewpoints.

This incident is unfolding during a complex political climate. Goldman is currently facing a primary challenge on June 23 against Brad Lander, the former New York City comptroller, who has the backing of Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Interestingly, both Goldman and Lander are Jewish. The broader context of the tension surrounding the congressman involves the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Israel describes its military actions as self-defense in response to the October 2023 Hamas-led attack that resulted in 1,200 deaths and the taking of over 250 hostages. Conversely, the assault on Gaza has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, a major hunger crisis, and the displacement of the population, leading various scholars, rights experts, and a United Nations inquiry to label the situation a genocide.

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