Summer romance can feel exciting until the messages slow down and the relationship suddenly goes nowhere. For anyone who has been left questioning what went wrong, Carl’s Jr. is offering an unusual consolation prize.

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The U.S. fast food chain has launched a campaign aimed at people who have had enough of disappointing summer romances. Instead of settling for another situationship, customers can share their dating disaster for a chance to receive free food.

According to Carl’s Jr. Official PR News Wire, the offer has a limited window and comes with several conditions. Eligibility depends on specific requirements that dictate what users are entitled to receive.

Carl’s Jr. is basically saying your standards should apply to lunch too

The campaign began on August 12 and runs through August 21. Customers must anonymously share a summer romance, situationship, or dating disaster that convinced them to stop settling through the Carl’s Jr. rewards program. Surprisingly, the idea of turning an unusual customer experience into a reward is not exclusive to Carl’s Jr., as Burger King also recently rewarded a superfan in a special way.

🚨 FREE CARL’S JR. CHICKEN SANDWICH! 🍗🔥



💔 Bad date? Toxic situationship? Your terrible dating life may FINALLY pay off. 😂



Submit your dating disaster Aug. 12–21 for a chance at a FREE Spicy Chicken Maxx!



📱 My Rewards required

⚠️ While supplies last pic.twitter.com/minWUp1eQ4 — TheFrugalFoodie (@AFrugalFoodie) August 13, 2026

The first 1,000 eligible submissions will receive a free Spicy Chicken Maxx. The reward must be claimed by September 1. Participants must also be at least 18 years old and live in the United States. That’s considerably straightforward than the McDonald’s kiosk loophole recently shared online to score free food.

Carl’s Jr. Chief Marketing Officer Burge Diemer explained the campaign’s message. “It’s time to raise your standards everywhere,” Diemer said.

Diemer connected that idea to the chain’s chicken sandwiches. The campaign suggests that people who are done accepting less in their dating lives should expect more from their food too.

The promotion comes as summer relationships often become complicated. Students and other singles may have more free time during the season. However, travel, changing schedules and fading availability can quickly make casual relationships harder to maintain.

For those who would rather skip the heartbreak altogether, Carl’s Jr. also has other offerings available through its promotions. The catch is simple. You need to share your dating disaster before the limited number of free sandwiches runs out.

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