A French TikToker says America is great for exactly two reasons, and he thinks the national anthem needs a verse dedicated to at least one of them

A French TikToker named Michael Phelps has identified two specific reasons why he believes America is the greatest country on earth, and his take has resonated with millions of people online. The creator behind the account @othermichaelphelps, who uses a username that references the retired Olympic swimmer, recently posted a video that has now surpassed 4.7 million views on TikTok.

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According to Daily Dot, he argues that the country’s national commitment to staying cool is so impressive that it deserves a permanent spot in the national anthem. While out for a walk in the heat, the creator found himself struggling with the extreme temperatures and concluded that our widespread use of air conditioning is the only thing making the environment bearable. He said, “It is one thing and one thing only: air conditioning. It is the greatest thing I have ever experienced.”

In my opinion, it is hard to argue with that logic when you are dealing with a humid summer day, and his suggestion that we should add a verse to the national anthem specifically honoring our cooling systems is a top-tier idea. He jokingly suggested that Americans have a genuine aversion to heat, which is why air conditioning has become such a high priority in daily life.

Many viewers agreed with his take on air conditioning and ice

Beyond the AC, he pointed to an obsession with ice as the second pillar of American comfort. He was quick to clarify that he means the frozen kind, not the federal agency. Observers often note that his focus on these ice habits is quite accurate. He recalled a breakfast experience where he witnessed someone putting ice in their milk, which he found quite unusual.

While that might seem strange to some, it is a fairly common sight in the States. He even cracked a joke about the Titanic, saying, “Whatever you say, I believe the Titanic was out to get more ice.” The reaction to his video has been massive, with the content recently being reshared on X. Many viewers are clearly on the same page as him.

One commenter wrote, “As an ice-obsessed American, everything is better with ice! An AC in the south (of America) makes everything worth living.” It is clear that people in hotter regions, especially Texas, really value their cooling systems. Another user noted, “Very hard to live without it in certain parts of this country especially Texas!”

In my opinion, it is fun to see someone from abroad appreciate the small, everyday luxuries that many people often take for granted, especially as new data highlights rapidly rising summer temperatures across the country. Some commenters even leaned into the humor of the situation by joking about a perceived conquest over the summer weather.

They said, “Americans don’t fear something they’ve conquered. All hail the air conditioner!”

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