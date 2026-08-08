An American couple visiting Munich, Germany, walked several miles through the city on a Wednesday night and were struck by how many people were out on the streets. The experience led them to compare the city’s lively atmosphere to life in American suburbs, and an on-screen caption in their video, which was shared on Reddit, asked, “Did we blow it in American suburbia?”

Recommended Videos

The man, who recorded the video while walking with a woman, said they had been in Munich for less than a day, about 10 hours, and had already walked four to five miles. He said they came across thousands of people and hundreds of restaurants during their walk, even though it was a weeknight.

The video was shared on the subreddit r/TikTokCringe by user xamo76. In the clip, the couple walked past outdoor restaurants and busy streets while talking about the difference between this scene and typical life in American suburbs.

Couple compares crowded German streets to quiet American neighborhoods

The man in the video pointed out that it was a Wednesday night and said, “People are just out.” He also compared what they were seeing in Munich to Italy, saying it reminded him of similar scenes there, where the woman with him, Jen, had served a religious mission.

He then described American suburban life as “antisocial,” asking, “Is that what we could call that?” The woman responded by saying, “Someone said it. We park our car in our garage and we go inside and we stay there.” The man agreed, adding that they personally have a four-car garage, which he said also includes space for an RV.

As they kept walking past lit-up buildings and outdoor dining spots, the man asked viewers to pay attention to the scene around them. He said he had not chosen this specific location on purpose and pointed out the time, 9:25 p.m. on a Wednesday, noting that they had eaten at a restaurant patio four hours earlier and the streets had stayed just as busy since then.

At the end of the video, the man asked, “So question, and we’ll just pose it to our friends, have we done it wrong?” The woman replied with a smile, “Oh, I definitely say we have it.”

The video has drawn a large number of comments, with many users sharing their own experiences comparing walkable cities in Europe to car-dependent life in the United States. One commenter wrote, “Walkable cities. This is what happens when you have walkable cities. And public transportation.”

Another user described visiting Munich and noted, “when you hit the ‘suburbs’ (which are on public transit stops), there was always a small town center or central area with restaurants and bars that people were meeting up in.” They added that a relative living outside Munich only used a car for longer trips, such as driving to France. The appeal of walkable town centers is not universal, as an Irish couple left an Alabama restaurant after the owner’s actions.

Some commenters pointed to city planning decisions in the U.S. as a factor. One wrote, “It’s just weird to me that in most places in the USA zoning is still such a rigid thing. Just change that and things will start to get better.” This debate over cultural differences extends to other American retail experiences, like when Europeans visiting American grocery stores were left stunned by what they found.

A commenter who studied abroad in Barcelona described coming home to a suburban town in Missouri, writing, “leaving Barcelona, where you’d see people out in cafes and bars congregating at all hours of the night and day, and coming back to Missouri where its a ghost town after 10 and someone would call the police on you for simply walking around too late was the most depressing thing I have ever experienced lol.”

Several users also brought up historical reasons for car-centered development in the U.S. One commenter mentioned the role of car companies, writing that “Detroit automobile companies… have played a large part in designing our suburbs around needing cars to manage.” Another pointed to the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act, saying it “was basically the nail in the coffin for any notion of European style urban cores.”

Not everyone agreed that the comparison told the whole story. One commenter wrote, “You guys are saying this like there aren’t millions of Americans living in densely populated cities… The average city in Europe is definitely more walkable, but that comes with hundreds (or thousands) of years of history and a much smaller footprint.”

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy