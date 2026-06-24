Europeans visiting American grocery stores were left stunned by what they found: guns at Walmart, meat packs from shoulder to hip, tubs of ice cream

A compilation video of Europeans visiting American grocery stores for the first time is making the rounds online, and their reactions to everything from firearms at Walmart to family-sized tubs of ice cream have struck a chord with viewers. The video, as reported by the Daily Dot, highlights just how different the American grocery experience feels to someone seeing it fresh.

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The clip opens with a man walking through Walmart’s firearms section, which typically stocks hunting rifles and shotguns depending on the location. Spotting the glass case, he turns to his friend and asks, “You guys sell pew pews here?” then follows up with, “Do you just take one?” His friend confirms it, and while the guns are locked behind a case, the sheer accessibility of it all clearly catches him off guard.

Some Walmart locations may only carry pellet guns, but that did little to soften the reaction. From there, the reactions keep coming. A British man at Costco stumbles across Heinz beans and loses it. He grabs multiple packs and calls out to his wife, “Honey, this is insane.”

The sizes are what get everyone

A woman takes her French boyfriend to Walmart’s meat section, where he holds up a pack of ground beef that stretches from his shoulder to his hip. He says nothing. His face does the work. Europeans have had no shortage of strong opinions about America lately, including one French TikToker who went viral for declaring the country great for exactly two reasons.

Bulk batteries at Costco draw a confused “Do you need that much?” from one visitor. The ice cream aisle at Walmart stops another European cold, the camera panning across tub after tub while the woman filming adds, “You don’t need that much ice cream.” One commenter offered a practical explanation, suggesting some of the shock comes from Europeans simply not being used to shopping for larger households the way many Americans regularly do.

One moment that particularly surprised viewers was behind the scenes. A European noticed that the shelves holding milk at Walmart had an entire refrigerated storage area sitting behind them. He recorded the area, which is typically not visible to shoppers.

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