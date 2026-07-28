Gavin Newsom’s former secretary pulls back curtain on their affair. Kamala Harris reportedly urged her to stay quiet when it blew up

Ruby Rippey is sharing new details about her past affair with Governor Gavin Newsom, including the specific advice she received from Kamala Harris when the situation became public. In a new essay on Vanity Fair, Rippey describes how the lines between her professional life and her personal life blurred while she served as Newsom’s secretary during his tenure as the mayor of San Francisco.

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Rippey explains that she often manipulated her work schedule to be near him. She would look at his calendar to find gaps, show up at his expected locations, and ensure he noticed her before she slipped away. She says her phone would quickly light up with a text message asking, “Where are you?” According to Rippey, she would consistently go to him, whether the meeting took place at the W Hotel in Los Angeles, a private room in a North Beach bar, or his Russian Hill penthouse.

At the time, Rippey was married to Alex Tourk, who served as Newsom’s campaign manager and was a close friend of the mayor. Rippey characterizes the affair not as a romantic connection but as a form of intoxication linked to her struggles with cocaine and alcohol.

She notes that the proximity to power and the sensation of being singled out by Newsom fueled the behavior

The relationship ended in May 2006 when Rippey entered a rehabilitation program. She did not tell her then-husband about the affair until January 2007. Once the news surfaced, Tourk confronted Newsom and resigned from his position. Newsom subsequently made a public admission and issued an apology.

Gavin Newsom's ex-mistress admits she wet the bed on their first night together https://t.co/5NjVAoUqxD pic.twitter.com/knZdcTMgH3 — New York Post (@nypost) July 28, 2026

A representative for Newsom addressed the situation, stating, “The Governor acknowledged his role and publicly apologized nearly two decades ago when he was still mayor. In the time since, he met his wife, started a family and has focused on serving Californians.” The representative further mentioned that Newsom has already discussed this period in his life, including in his memoir, and has nothing further to add out of respect for everyone involved.

When the scandal broke, Rippey found herself unemployed and facing financial instability. She had received an offer to write a memoir, but she says she received a phone call from Kamala Harris, who was the district attorney of San Francisco at the time. According to Rippey, Harris advised her to refrain from speaking out. “I wouldn’t say anything right now, Ruby,” Harris allegedly told her. “Just pause. More time will give you better perspective.”

Rippey followed this advice and maintained her silence for years. Reflecting on the situation today, she acknowledges that she is responsible for her own choices, though she also points out that Newsom held significantly more power within their professional dynamic.

The aftermath of the affair led to significant changes in Rippey’s life. She has maintained her sobriety for two decades and has since remarried. She even attended the wedding of her former husband, Alex Tourk, who told her, “Ruby. We are family.”

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