Trump claimed $10 billion monetary damage in BBC defamation suit. Now federal judge orders him to turn over financial documents

A federal judge issued an order requiring President Trump to surrender financial records from his trust to the BBC, The Hill reported. This ruling marks a significant development in the ongoing legal battle between the president and the broadcaster, as the court is now forcing the president to produce concrete evidence to substantiate his massive $10 billion claim for monetary damages.

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Judge Enjoliqué Aytch Lett granted the subpoena for documents originating from the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust. The scope of this discovery process covers records dating back to January 1, 2023. This will finally pull back the curtain on various business dealings, including profits from stocks and cryptocurrency, alongside transactions linked to the hundreds of companies managed by the president’s family.

While the judge ruled in favor of the BBC, she did note that the original request was a bit too broad. In her order, she wrote, “The Court does, however, agree with the Trust that the Subpoena’s requests are overbroad as to the temporal scope and need to be limited.”

The reasoning for this specific timeframe stems from a legal standpoint

The documentary in question, titled “Trump: A Second Chance?”, aired on October 28, 2024. Hence, the judge determined that gathering documentation from January 1, 2023, to the present is the best way to see the president’s financial position immediately before and after the broadcast. Trump’s lawyers had originally pushed to bring in expert testimony to back up the $10 billion figure, but now they are going to have to provide the actual paper trail to justify the amount.

Judge orders Trump to turn over financial documents in BBC defamation casehttps://t.co/T0XP9jknPG — The Hill (@thehill) July 28, 2026

This entire situation stems from an episode of the “Panorama” series that aired shortly before the 2024 presidential election. The documentary featured a segment that spliced together three separate portions of a speech the president gave on January 6, 2021. By editing these clips together, the production created the impression that the president was making a single, continuous call for violent action at the Capitol, even though the original quotes were separated by nearly an hour of speech.

In November of last year, the broadcaster issued a formal retraction regarding the edit. They admitted, “We accept that our edit unintentionally created the impression that we were showing a single continuous section of the speech, rather than excerpts from different points in the speech, and that this gave the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action.”

Despite issuing that apology, the network flatly refused to pay any financial compensation for the error. The fallout from the incident reportedly led to the resignations of Director-General Tim Davie and news chief Deborah Turness. They stepped down in November 2025, with leadership acknowledging that the scandal had caused significant damage to the institution.

The president’s original demand for a payout was based on what his legal team described as overwhelming financial and reputational harm. However, the broadcaster has maintained its stance that it did not actually defame him, rejecting the foundation of the $1 billion lawsuit threat that preceded the current $10 billion claim.

Legal observers have pointed out that the president faces an uphill battle in court. For one, the documentary was not broadcast in the United States, making it difficult to prove that American viewers were negatively influenced by content they never had the chance to watch. Furthermore, since the president was successfully elected in 2024, some experts argue it is tough to demonstrate that his reputation was permanently damaged by the report.

This isn’t the first time the president has engaged in legal action against media organizations over editing choices. He has previously secured settlements, such as when Paramount agreed to pay $16 million regarding a “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris, or when ABC News agreed to a $15 million settlement over comments made by anchor George Stephanopoulos.

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