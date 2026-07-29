Pet owner had bugs in his home after buying Purina One dog food. He then broke open a piece of kibble and found the source of the infestation

A pet owner recently discovered a disturbing infestation of maggots and black bugs inside his Purina One dog food, prompting a wave of concern among fellow pet parents, Daily Dot reported. The situation gained significant attention after a video of the discovery was reposted by @WallStreetApes on X.

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The man behind the video first noticed a sudden influx of bugs throughout his home after purchasing a bag of the kibble. After realizing his house was being overrun, he decided to investigate his storage area to find the culprit. Upon inspecting the bag, he noticed black bugs crawling through the food.

He decided to take it a step further by breaking open a single piece of kibble to see what was happening inside. As soon as he cracked it open with his finger, a black maggot appeared on camera. To make matters worse, another bug crawled onto his hand and arm, causing a clear reaction from him and a child nearby.

This serves as a serious reminder to always double-check what you are pouring into your pet’s bowl

The reviewer noted that this wasn’t an isolated incident affecting just one or two pieces. He claimed that bugs were present in every other piece of kibble he checked, even when he picked one at random. The X account that shared the video did some research on the pests and found they were beetle larvae.

If you buy Purina dog food you should pay attention to this



American stated noticing a bunch of black bugs all around his house, he didn’t know where they were coming from



When dumping out his Purina dog food into a container he noticed black things in the kibble, he breaks the… pic.twitter.com/jR3rjmAnaA — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 28, 2026

While these larvae are generally considered harmless, the consensus is that finding them in such high numbers means the entire batch is contaminated. The account warned that while the bugs themselves might not be toxic, their fine hairs can cause irritation for both dogs and humans if ingested. The best advice provided was to discard the food entirely instead of trying to pick the bugs out.

This video has clearly struck a nerve, as it has been viewed by over 584,000 people on X. Many viewers shared their disgust regarding the current state of pet food quality control. One person commented, “It’s beyond disgusting that pet food has zero quality control and these companies should be held accountable!!”

Other users who have experience with Purina products chimed in to suggest that the brand isn’t their top choice for pet nutrition. Many pet owners are now saying they intend to throw out their current supply and switch to a different brand altogether. Some are even suggesting that people should move away from dry food entirely and look into natural whole foods to avoid these kinds of risks.

The brand has faced criticism from customers before, though they have previously stated they are committed to producing the highest quality products. As of now, the company has not issued a response to this specific incident.

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