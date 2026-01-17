Dog stares at full food bowl but refuses to eat, reason he’s ‘scared’ is melting hearts across the internet

A senior Australian shepherd named Guinness is winning hearts online after a video showed him refusing to touch his food bowl. He wasn’t full or picky; he was genuinely terrified. The reason behind his fear is both funny and relatable to many dog owners.

The video, shared by Guinness’s owner under the handle @smellydog258, quickly became a hit on TikTok. According to Newsweek, it racked up more than 151,000 views and over 22,000 likes. In the clip, Guinness sits staring at his full bowl of food without even taking a sniff.

An overlaid text explains the reason for his dramatic behavior: “He ate a bug earlier; it was still alive and moving. It scared him so now he won’t eat anything.” The owner, Rachel, added in the caption that Guinness actually “came running over for help with the bug.” The normally confident dog was genuinely unsettled by the wiggling sensation.

Even the bravest dogs can be traumatized by the smallest things

Guinness is far from a delicate puppy. He’s a 10-year-old dog who has lived a full life. Rachel, who prefers to keep her full identity private, told sources that she adopted him for just $35 from a Humane Society when she was a teenager. He’s been by her side through major life milestones, including college and graduate school.

Today, Guinness lives with Rachel in New York and works as a therapy dog in a rural nursing home. Rachel describes her Australian shepherd as “smart, full of fun,” and says he loves to swim and play fetch. Even though he’s a senior dog now, he remains a constant presence in her daily routine.

Rachel added that Guinness is “the best thing that has ever happened” to her. It’s clear they have an incredible bond, and Rachel looks forward to “many more years of fun and adventures together.” This deep bond makes his dramatic refusal to eat even funnier because it shows how much personality he has. Pet owners know that unexpected behavior can sometimes signal serious issues, like when a cat’s strange sleeping habit led to costly vet bills.

The internet found the dog’s reaction completely relatable. One viewer shared a similar story, commenting, “my kid was eating fruit, he saw a lil worm on one of the fruits (not the one he was eating) we told him he probably ate one and now was living in his tummy, he started eating more vegetables to feed his worm and his name was yeti.” Another joked, “So… can you now check my bowl please??”

Others offered helpful advice for the situation. One commenter suggested, “You should eat his food in front of him, like pretend to, and show him it safe.” The situation proves that even the smartest dogs can be complete weirdos when it comes to bugs. While Guinness’s fear might seem silly, pet safety is no joke; recently, an unexpected kitchen fire culprit shocked rescuers and highlighted the importance of staying vigilant around our furry friends.

