Fire safety warning issued after the most unbelievable culprit caused a terrifying kitchen fire that left rescuers stunned

You won’t believe the culprit behind a recent kitchen blaze in Congleton, a town in Cheshire, England: a family dog is believed to have accidentally started the fire after flipping on the electric cooker, according to Congleton Nub News. This unbelievable scenario has led Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) to issue a crucial safety warning to all homeowners, emphasizing the hidden dangers of leaving common household items near the stove.

This is the stuff of nightmares, and it perfectly illustrates how quickly an innocent mistake can turn into a serious fire risk. The incident, which happened at a property on Trinity Place, proves that even the most harmless pets can pose a threat if safety precautions aren’t followed. According to officials, the dog managed to switch the electric stove on, and because someone had left combustible items sitting right there on the hob, the whole setup quickly ignited.

A fire engine from the Congleton station rushed to the scene shortly after 1:30 PM. When the firefighters arrived at the two-story house, they found a small fire involving the cooker. A CFRS spokesperson confirmed that the fire was already out upon their arrival, but the lingering danger was obvious. “The fire was out on arrival, but smoke had filled the kitchen,” the spokesperson said. “Crews checked the property, removed burnt debris, and allowed the house to ventilate naturally.”

You might think your dog or cat can’t possibly turn a knob, but this situation proves they absolutely can

Thankfully, one person had already evacuated the property before the crews even got there, and officials reported no injuries. This is a huge relief, considering how quickly smoke can fill an enclosed space and how dangerous those initial moments of a fire can be. The fire was officially confirmed as accidental, with the cause tied directly back to the family pet.

The CFRS spokesperson confirmed the details, noting, “The fire was confirmed as accidental, believed to have been caused by a dog turning on an electric cooker, which had combustible items left on top.” CFRS has now issued a serious warning, urging homeowners to take immediate action to prevent this kind of accidental ignition. They are specifically telling people to be extremely careful about what they leave near their cooking surfaces, especially when they leave the house with pets inside.

You absolutely must keep things like tea towels, air fryers, plastic items, and anything else that can burn well away from your hob and cooker tops. The key message here is simple: if it can burn, it shouldn’t be near the stove. This incident shows that the danger isn’t just when you’re actively cooking; it’s a 24/7 risk if you have an electric cooker and curious pets.

Switching to child-proof knobs or simply ensuring the cooker is never used as a storage surface are small changes that could save your home from a fiery disaster caused by an unsuspecting, furry friend, who is believed to, in fact, have domesticated himself.

