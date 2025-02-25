Forget Loyalty, Scientists Shockingly Discover How Dogs Really Became Our Best Friends

A recent study offers strong evidence that dogs may have domesticated themselves. Researchers believe that this happened because early wolves were drawn to human settlements for easy access to food leftovers. This idea suggests that wolves living near humans gradually adapted to coexist with them, ultimately evolving into the domestic dogs we know today.

While the idea of self-domestication isn’t new, this study provides important statistical support for it. Critics used to argue that it was unlikely for wild wolves to turn into domestic dogs in the time suggested by archaeological and genetic findings. This new research addresses that issue by using a detailed statistical model.

The model simulates the domestication process, taking into account where wolves chose to live (near humans versus in the wild) and how they mated based on their temperaments. It shows that self-domestication could realistically happen over 15,000 years if two conditions were met: wolves regularly chose to stay close to humans for food, and they mated with other gentle wolves.

Dog domestication occurred in two main phases. The first phase lasted from about 30,000 to 15,000 years ago, a time when wild gray wolves began transforming into early dogs. This change was mainly due to natural selection, as wolves that were more tolerant and adapted to human life had better chances of survival and reproduction.

Wikimedia Commons

The second phase started around 15,000 years ago, when early dogs diversified into the various breeds we have today. This phase involved artificial selection, where humans consciously bred dogs for specific traits like behavior and appearance.

The findings of this study have broader implications beyond just dogs. Understanding how dogs self-domesticated can help us explore how other animals might have also been domesticated. The mutually beneficial relationship between early humans and wolves—where humans got help and companionship, and wolves got food—sets a useful example for looking at other domestication processes. For example, a similar self-domestication is thought to have happened with cats, which began to live near farming communities.

The research also sheds light on how the bond between humans and animals has evolved. Dogs were among the first animals to be domesticated, and their journey is closely tied to the development of early human societies. Their roles in activities like herding and migration illustrate a deep and lasting relationship between the two species.

By clarifying the timeline and processes of dog domestication, this study enhances our understanding of this special partnership and its significant impact on human history. It highlights the complex role of both natural and artificial selection in shaping the evolution of one of humanity’s oldest companions.

Source: Livescience

