Iran launched surprise overnight attack on US forces in Jordan. Trump swears: ‘We’re going to beat them’

President Trump issued a direct response to a surprise ballistic missile strike against United States forces in Jordan. The attack occurred overnight, marking a sudden escalation in regional tensions just days after the president paused military actions to facilitate potential diplomatic talks.

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U.S. Central Command confirmed the incident on Tuesday evening. Military officials stated that Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles aimed at a base housing American troops. Fortunately, the defense systems proved effective, and all of the incoming projectiles were successfully shot down. It is a relief to see that our forces were protected, but this type of aggression is clearly a major concern for stability in the area.

In an interview following the event, as reported by The Hill, the president made his stance on the situation very clear. When asked about the response from his administration, he vowed to “beat the f—ing s— out of them.” He further emphasized the severity of the upcoming reaction by stating that the U.S. will be hitting Iran “hard.” He noted, “They’re going to get a beating.”

This confrontation follows a brief period of restraint

On Friday, the president ordered a halt on strikes against Iran to create space for possible negotiations between Washington and Tehran. He even mentioned to reporters on Monday that Iran had requested a meeting with the United States. The timing of this attack is particularly notable because it happened only hours after the president held a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

BREAKING | US President Donald Trump tells Fox News the US will respond after surprise retaliatory attacks on US forces in Jordan.



According to Fox News' correspondent Trey Yingst, Trump said "We're going to beat the fucking shit out of them," "We'll be hitting them hard', and… pic.twitter.com/eXoaiuxsbO — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) July 29, 2026

Earlier this month, there was talk of significant combat operations being planned against Iran. This direction had support from defense hawks within Congress who favored a more aggressive posture. However, the president ultimately decided against that path after receiving warnings from his advisers.

Those concerns centered on the potential for the conflict to spread across the region and the issue of dwindling munitions stockpiles.

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