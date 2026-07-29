Woman says a clinic employee harassed her over her MAGA hat during a doctor’s visit. Then she says the worker followed her outside

A woman says a clinic employee confronted her about the MAGA hat she was wearing during a visit to a doctor’s office. The video of the encounter on X through the account @Milajoy, and the clip has drawn attention online.

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The video shows the employee trying to talk to the woman about the hat while the woman attempted to leave the building. The woman can be heard trying to end the conversation multiple times as the employee kept speaking to her.

According to the video, the employee kept trying to talk to the woman as she walked away, and she responded, “Bye, honey. Bye,” while heading out of the building. The employee did not stop and followed her outside.

Patient says employee followed her outside and blocked her from re-entering

Once outside, the woman said, “NO! You need to stop harassing… I am at a doctor’s appointment. I don’t need your harassment.” She then repeated, “You need to go away. You need to go away.” Political apparel has sparked similar tension elsewhere, including a separate dispute over a MAGA shirt in a waiting room.

Gal goes to a doctors appointment wearing a MAGA hat.



The leftist employee won't let her in the door and freaks out.



What a NUT JOB. pic.twitter.com/vxaExOnHfn — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) July 27, 2026

When the woman tried to go back inside, the employee appeared to stand in front of the doorway. She told her, “You need to not block my door!” The employee kept talking during this, saying things like, “I just want you to think about what you’re wearing.”

The woman eventually got past the employee and went back inside, but the employee followed her in and kept talking. Mila said, “Go away. Get off my back! Leave me alone, FREAK!” She added, “Stop! Stop! We’re at a doctor’s office.” After that, the employee left through the entrance door.

The woman’s mother was also at the appointment, and the video shows the employee speaking to her as well. The employee told her, “You’re making me out to be the bad person. So that’s all I need you to know, is that I’m not the bad person.”

One commenter wrote, “The employee needs to be reprimanded and possibly fired for harassing this patient and her mom. This is just ridiculous. I should buy a few more MAGA hats to have on hand for they seem to have lots of power in them. I could go around triggering silly godless, liberal, anti-Americans that do not understand what freedom of speech is.”

Other users piled on with similar frustration. One wrote that the woman “needs to go out of the country and she’ll come back more appreciative,” adding that “people need to carry pepper spray.” Disputes over political symbols tied to former President Trump have surfaced in other settings too, such as a workplace incident involving a Trump mannequin.

Another questioned whether clinics have any real dress code policy at all, writing, “So where is it in the invisible policy of a Doctors Office. That You have to Abide by a certain Dress Code Policy?? This isn’t just Lunacy,” and argued the situation amounted to being told to remove a piece of clothing because it “hurts” someone’s feelings. A third summed up the sentiment more bluntly: “These people are completely unhinged. Imagine thinking a hat is a threat.”

The accused hospital employee did not share her account of events publicly as of writing.

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