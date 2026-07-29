France critiqued human rights records under Trump in UN meeting and compared it to North Korea. US diplomats staged a walkout in response

US diplomats walked out of a United Nations meeting on Monday after France publicly criticized the human rights record of the United States under President Donald Trump, The Guardian reported. This move happened during a Security Council meeting focused on the Ukraine-Russia war. The friction started when the Trump administration challenged the credibility of the UN human rights system and opposed the reappointment of UN human rights chief Volker Türk.

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The French mission in Geneva took to X to express its frustration with the US stance. The mission stated, “The US used to be a beacon of human rights. Not anymore.” The post continued by saying, “Today, it stands alongside North Korea, Nicaragua, Mali & Russia, isolated. And the world no longer listens to it. #AmericaAlone.” This comparison to North Korea and other nations drew a sharp reaction from the US side.

US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, responded on X on Sunday. He wrote, “It is disappointing – though not surprising – that this is how France deflects on its shameful vote to coddle some of the worst human rights abusers.” Waltz further claimed that France voted for someone who has been lecturing sovereign democracies while cozying up to the world’s worst oppressors.

The tension follows a series of policy moves by the Trump administration that have drawn international scrutiny

During the Monday meeting, US deputy ambassador Dan Negrea made the US position clear before the walkout. He stated that the US remains the beacon of liberty for the world. Negrea added, “As such, we will not be affording them the benefit of listening to their politicized drivel until they renounce their condescending and disrespectful rhetoric and behave in a manner commensurate with their seat on this council.”

A rare diplomatic clash between the US and France has erupted at the UN Security Council. Washington walked out during a French speech after a dispute over the re-election of the UN human rights chief, sparking a public war of words between the allies. pic.twitter.com/UoscCp8Dar — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) July 28, 2026

France’s UN ambassador, Jérôme Bonnafont, chose not to address the walkout directly. He remarked, “The United Nations was created with the goal of working towards international peace and security, human rights and development.” He noted that France works to preserve the institution and its ability to act in service of the charter.

The tension follows a series of policy moves by the Trump administration that have drawn international scrutiny. Last Thursday, the administration unveiled sweeping tariffs between 10% and 12.5% on imports from over 80 countries, including allies like the UK, Canada, Australia, and the European Union. The administration cited forced labor allegations as a reason for these duties, a move that critics suggest is merely a convenient justification.

Richard Neal, the top Democrat on the House’s Ways and Means Committee, criticized the policy last week. He said, “Forced labor is a real and pervasive problem in our supply chains and demands serious enforcement. It should never be cheapened into a pretext for a tariff policy built on dubious legal theories and personal grievances.’’

The situation regarding Volker Türk also reflects this growing divide. Türk was reappointed despite the opposition of the US and nine other countries, including Russia, North Korea, Israel, Nicaragua, and Mali. A total of 144 countries voted in favor of his reappointment, with 13 countries abstaining. Türk had previously raised concerns about the US, noting in March that he was deeply worried by the fundamental shift in direction in the country. In June, he called for prompt, independent, impartial and effective investigations into deaths occurring in US government immigration custody.

These interventions have clearly created a difficult environment for US diplomats at the UN, leading to the current standoff.

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