Woman upgrades to American Airlines first class for the first time. But she says the service felt no different from economy: ‘I’m just shocked’

A woman who flew American Airlines from Cleveland to Los Angeles decided to upgrade to first class for the first time. She said the experience left her disappointed and did not match what she expected from a first-class seat.

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TikTok user Haley Worden (@haleywarden3) shared her experience in a recent video. She said she chose to upgrade mainly because the price difference was not large, and she wanted the two free checked bags that come with a first-class ticket.

Worden said she remembered what first class was like from flying as a child, when staff would offer drinks, take care of passengers, and provide items like pillows and blankets. She said this made her current experience feel more disappointing by comparison.

The flight started normally before service slowed down later in the trip

According to Worden, her flight began well. She said staff asked her what she wanted to drink, offered snacks, gave her a hot towel, and asked what she wanted for dinner. She said the service began to decline after the meal was served.

Worden said staff told her there was no dessert available, though coffee and tea were offered. She said this stood out to her because she had paid extra for the first-class experience.

She also said that after dinner, no staff member checked on her again “for hours” during the five-hour flight. Worden said she felt cold during the flight and was wearing only a thin zip-up jacket, but no one offered her a blanket or a pillow.

Worden mentioned that she has a personal connection to the airline industry, as her father retired from U.S. Airways. She said she has been flying for most of her life.

She described the service she received as feeling like “basic economy treatment.” In her video, she said, “I’m just shocked that that’s what you guys call first class.”

Worden said the experience made her question whether she wants to fly first class again in the future. She also acknowledged that this is a “first world problem.” Still, she said that if someone is considering paying for first class, she does not think American Airlines is “worth it.”

Many people who saw the video agreed with her in the comments section. One commenter wrote, “The FAs are so lazy.” Another said, “Nowadays its only more leg room, more bags.”

A third commenter wrote, “Domestic first class in general is just not worth it anymore. Different when it was $900-$1300 or so per seat.” A fourth person commented, “Not worth it domestic. No pillows. No blankets. They don’t offer anything. Other than having a bigger seat, that’s the only benefit. Even whatever food they have is sus.”

Worden is not the only passenger who has recently spoken out about issues with American Airlines’ first-class service. TikToker Hess Hembree (@hesshembree) said in a separate video that the airline has been asking first-class flyers to switch seats with pilots who need a place to sit.

Hembree said, “Just when you think that American Airlines couldn’t be any worse, they are now kicking people out of first class that have already paid for that seat.”

He described how this might feel for a passenger, saying, “So just imagine if you were in first class. You work hard to pay for that seat, whatever the case may be, and then they come to you with your drink in hand or whatever it is, and then they say, ‘You need to go back to economy and, you know, sit essentially in someone else’s lap.'”

Hembree noted that airlines are legally allowed to make this kind of request. However, he said it remains an unpopular decision among passengers. In a separate incident, the airline also faced backlash after passengers were deplaned over a pilot being too tired to fly.

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