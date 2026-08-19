A TikTok video showing a husband tricking his wife into dine-and-dashing from a restaurant has gone viral, racking up 3.3 million views, 586,000 likes, and more than 2,800 comments.

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The video, posted by a creator named Choppa Kadin, was captioned, “The ending” followed by laughing emojis, along with the hashtags #fyp and #foryou and #foryoupage.

On-screen text at the start of the clip explains the setup: “Tricking my wife into dine-and-dashing (I already paid).”

Husband convinces wife to run out of restaurant without paying

In the video, the husband tells his wife, “Hey, I forgot my wallet.” She looks concerned and asks, “What do you mean?” He then says, “No, I think we should dine and dash.” Dine-and-dash schemes can involve more than just a couple, as a family of seven was recently accused of skipping a $300 bill at an Orlando restaurant.

The wife looks shocked and replies, “What?” The husband pushes the idea further, saying, “Yeah, let’s do it, cuz it’ll be fun.” She responds, “No, it won’t.” He continues to encourage her, saying, “Yes, it will. Come on, just one time. Come on.”

The wife looks around nervously before the husband asks her, “Hey, you got your purse? You got your purse? Got your purse?” She replies, “I’m about to.” He then counts down, “Yeah, ready? 1, 2, 3, go!” Such escapes can raise broader questions about restaurant payments, as a North Carolina man recently witnessed a perfect execution of the method.

The two get up and run out of the restaurant together. The camera follows the wife as she runs past other diners and out the front door, with the husband following behind her, laughing and saying, “No! Oh my God! Oh my God, she f–king got it! Oh my God!”

They run through the parking lot to a white car. The husband gets into the passenger seat, still laughing, and says, “Oh my God, oh my God, what are you waiting for?” The wife, sitting in the driver’s seat, looks panicked.

The husband then reveals it was a prank, saying, “Oh my God, I spilled my salsa. I paid, bro, I paid. Look, I got salsa all over the car, bro. Oh my God, I paid.” The wife, realizing what happened, asks, “Really?” He confirms, “Yeah, somehow I just look like a criminal. Oh my God.”

The video has drawn thousands of comments from viewers reacting to the prank. One commenter wrote, “You should’ve screamed ‘she’s leaving & didn’t pay.'” Another said, “she was lookin so suspicious.”

Some commenters focused on the wife’s willingness to go along with the plan. One wrote, “At least you know she’s a Ride or Die.” Another joked, “I would pay extra to make the staff pretend they chasing your car leaving.”

One commenter pointed out a moment from the video, writing, “She even offered to pay for it. She’s a keeper.” Others said they wanted to see more of the aftermath. One commenter wrote, “We want her reaction when she found out.”

Not everyone said they would go along with a similar prank. One commenter wrote, “My wife would never do this, she also knows that I would never do it either!!”

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