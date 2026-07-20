Family of seven allegedly leaves Orlando restaurant without paying $300 bill: ‘Dine and Dash strikes again’

A family of seven is at the center of an online firestorm after video footage allegedly captured them walking out of an Orlando restaurant without settling their bill, Daily Dot reported. The clip, which is currently making the rounds on X, shows the group enjoying a meal before departing in a calculated sequence that has left many viewers frustrated.

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The footage, shared by user @CrystalHope1979, was posted with the caption, “Dine & Dash strikes AGAIN in Orlando!” While the total cost of the meal remains unconfirmed, the user alleges that the group ordered a massive spread that totaled over $300.

In the video, you can clearly see two adults and roughly five children seated at their table. The coordination of their departure is what really stands out. At one point, the adult male hands what appear to be car keys to a teenager, who then promptly exits the building. Shortly after, the man stands up and leads the remaining children out of the restaurant. The adult female remains seated for a few moments, looking as if she is waiting for a waiter or a check. When nobody approaches the table, she eventually stands up and walks out as well.

Dine-and-dash incidents have come up a lot on social media recently

It is a frustrating reality for restaurant staff and owners who put in the work to provide a service only to walk away with nothing. The user who posted the video claims that these types of incidents are becoming a more frequent occurrence in the Orlando area, which is a concerning trend for local businesses.

🚨 Dine & Dash strikes AGAIN in Orlando! 😡

This bold family rolled into AT THE DINER, ordered a massive spread, and racked up over $300 on the check. They ate like champs, then dipped out in groups… leaving one woman at the table pretending she was gonna pay. She waited till… pic.twitter.com/N8L9moam7C — Crystal Hope (@CrystalHope1979) July 19, 2026

The reactions on X have been swift and pointed. One person commented, “burns me up,” while another noted that the incident allegedly took place near Epic Universe. The moral implications of the situation also sparked a heated discussion among viewers.

One user wrote, “A family of about seven or eight people, and not one of them has any morals or an ounce of shame to say, no, this is wrong? What hope is there for all those children, then? What kind of people will they turn out to be? And the cycle will go on unbroken considering that they too will bring and raise amoral children in this world.”

It is clear that the community is not happy about these allegations. Some people are already looking for solutions to prevent this from happening to other establishments. One suggestion that popped up in the comments is that restaurants should consider collecting payments upfront before the food is even served. While that might change the dining experience, it is easy to see why someone would suggest it as a way to protect business owners.

It is important to remember that the claims made in this viral post have not been independently verified. We are looking at this based entirely on the footage and the information shared by the user on X.

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