A Chicago restaurant caught dine-and-dashers on camera and asked the internet to identify them: ‘You’re stealing from people who served you’

A Chicago restaurant has gone viral after posting security footage of a group of customers who dined and dashed, as detailed by Dexerto. The Crab Pad shared the clip on TikTok, calling out the group directly and asking viewers to identify them. The footage shows the customers ordering food, eating, grabbing their to-go items, and walking out without paying. The restaurant did not hold back in its caption.

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“Walking into a restaurant, eating, grabbing your food to-go, and casually leaving without paying like you’ve done it a hundred times is absolutely crazy to me,” the post read. “Yes, restaurants can make everyone pay first. But that often comes at the expense of the guest experience and the employees who rely on tips.”

The post continued: “So here’s a simple reminder: PAY FOR YOUR FOOD. You’re not just stealing from a business. You’re stealing from the people who showed up to work and served you.” The Crab Pad also encouraged viewers to name and shame the individuals if they recognized them. Dine-and-dash incidents have drawn growing attention online, including a North Carolina man who went viral after describing what he called a perfect execution of the method.

The comments were split

The video drew a wave of responses. Some viewers said they recognized the individuals in the footage and left comments naming them. Others used the moment to argue that restaurants should require payment upfront to prevent situations like this from happening. The Crab Pad acknowledged that option in their post but pushed back on it, arguing that front-of-house payment systems tend to hurt the overall dining experience and cut into tips for staff.

Dine-and-dash incidents put restaurant workers in a difficult position. In some states, employees have historically been made to cover the cost of unpaid bills out of their own wages, though labor laws in many places now prohibit that practice. The Crab Pad’s post framed the issue less as a financial one and more as a matter of basic decency toward the people serving the food.

@thecrabpad Walking into a restaurant, eating, grabbing your food to-go, and casually leaving without paying like you’ve done it a hundred times is absolutely crazy to me. Yes, restaurants can make everyone pay first. But that often comes at the expense of the guest experience and the employees who rely on tips. So here’s a simple reminder: PAY FOR YOUR FOOD. You’re not just stealing from a business. You’re stealing from the people who showed up to work and served you. If you know them, feel free to tag them. We’d love to make sure they see this. ♬ original sound – The Crab Pad

The Crab Pad is a Viet Cajun seafood boil restaurant located in Logan Square, founded by Theresa Tran. The restaurant has been serving the neighborhood for nine years, known for its crab, shrimp, and lobster boils tossed in house-made sauces. General Manager Neyra has been with the restaurant since day one. For a spot built on a laid-back, communal dining experience centered around sharing food, the dine-and-dash hit differently than it might at a larger chain.

No charges have been reported in connection with the incident. The identities of the individuals in the footage have not been confirmed publicly. The Crab Pad has not issued a follow-up statement on whether the group was identified or whether law enforcement was contacted.

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