Salman Ahmed Elmi, a 30-year-old Somali native who previously received Minnesota’s Outstanding Refugee Award for Entrepreneurship, now faces serious legal trouble. As reported by Daily Mail, authorities charged Elmi with aiding and abetting theft, alleging his involvement in a scheme that defrauded the government out of $4.5 million. This investigation centers on his company, Reva Health, which supposedly provided adult rehabilitative mental health services to Medicaid recipients.

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Prosecutors claim the organization utilized fake documentation to secure millions in funds, while simultaneously directing employees to provide illegal kickbacks to recipients in exchange for their personal information. The formal charges against Elmi include three counts of aiding and abetting theft by swindle and five counts of aiding and abetting theft by false representation. These actions reportedly began in 2023.

While Elmi was released on Monday, he must remain in the state and has surrendered his passport. His next scheduled court appearance is October 4. The scope of this investigation extends beyond Elmi. Three associates, Frank Reeves, Viktoriya Komonash, and Andrea Sampson, face separate charges linked to the same fraudulent framework. A similar Medicaid-related fraud scheme unfolded in Pennsylvania, where the FBI now seeks the extradition of a woman accused of faking a medical diagnosis for personal gain.

How the alleged scheme connected to a trafficking operation

These individuals are accused of operating a sex trafficking ring, allegedly luring homeless and drug-addicted women into prostitution. Investigators claim the group rented apartments under the names of these women and then stole the identities of men who paid for sexual services. This stolen information was allegedly used to bill Medicaid for fake services.

A Minnesota immigrant once honored as an "outstanding refugee" by the state's Department of Human Services has been charged with Medicaid fraud for allegedly billing over $1 million in fraudulent services.



Salman Ahmed Elmi faces three counts of aiding and abetting by swindle… pic.twitter.com/EpCaFkWB9t — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) August 18, 2026

Although Elmi has not been charged with sex trafficking, investigators allege he and Reeves communicated regularly regarding both the Medicaid fraud and the trafficking activities. Elmi previously gained attention for his work with an AI marketing app for restaurants called Tavolo. That venture secured an investment from Kevin O’Leary, known for his role on Shark Tank. In a profile discussing his entrepreneurial path, Elmi spoke about his personal journey.

“No one owns businesses in my family; my entire family came here with the idea that the American dream was just getting a job and making it work, so shifting that mindset was difficult but important,” he said. He further noted, “Navigating those treacherous waters allowed me to provide for my family and work on my terms.” The Minnesota Department of Human Services recognized Elmi with the Outstanding Refugee Award in 2021.

Following the charges, the department issued a statement condemning his alleged conduct. “Elmi’s alleged actions are disturbing and do not reflect the goal of the Outstanding Refugee Awards. They also do not represent Minnesota’s refugee community. We are surrounded by neighbors, co-workers, employees and friends with powerful stories of resilience in the face of difficult circumstances, who are showing leadership in small as well as large ways to improve their communities,” the department said.

The agency also noted that the award program was discontinued in 2024. This case adds to a growing list of concerns regarding fraud in Minnesota. Federal investigators have uncovered approximately $9 billion in stolen Medicaid funds across 14 state programs since 2018.

Additionally, the Feeding Our Future program remains a focal point of scrutiny, with prosecutors alleging that 78 people defrauded the government of $300 million by falsely claiming reimbursement for meals served to children during the COVID-19 pandemic. That specific scheme resulted in the purchase of luxury items like Lamborghinis and beachfront property in Kenya.

Authorities continue to monitor these developments as they use their enforcement authority to address these systemic issues.

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