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A social media influencer walked into a University of Houston classroom with a camera crew. They then confronted an adjunct faculty member over disturbing allegations, abruptly bringing the class to an end. Students then followed the confrontation outside as more footage was recorded.

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Per HoustonChronicle, freshman student Kaman Walker said the man entered the classroom with about 30 minutes remaining in the session. The influencer reportedly carried an envelope containing photographs before speaking privately with the faculty member near the back of the room.

The professor then dismissed the class, according to Walker. Students followed the pair outside, where the confrontation continued and several people began recording what was happening.

The university is now trying to figure out what happened

University officials said they became aware of videos showing the confrontation and described them as concerning. The university also confirmed that its police department responded while the incident was unfolding.

Students at the University of Houston just watched their own professor get walked across campus by police after a camera crew stepped into the lecture hall.@iFightForKids and his team confronted Tom Hannah in front of a full class with what they say is evidence he spent years… pic.twitter.com/hBlAfpFMxe — Arkadalo® (@Arkadalo) September 11, 2026

The allegations made in the videos involve child sexual exploitation and child sexual abuse materials. The university said UHPD is conducting interviews and gathering information as investigators work to determine what happened.

Officials also said they are contacting the Harris County District Attorney’s Office as part of the investigation. The university has not publicly identified the faculty member because no criminal charges have been filed.

The footage has created a difficult situation for the university, since the confrontation happened inside an active classroom and was then captured on video. Students who witnessed it were suddenly pulled into an incident far removed from the class they had arrived to attend.

For now, the allegations remain under investigation. University officials said they will take appropriate action based on the facts established during that process, while emphasizing the safety of students, faculty and staff.

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