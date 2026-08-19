According to The Nerd Stash, a TikTok creator from Florida says she was detained at a Walmart store after employees accused her of not paying for a steak, even though she had already scanned and paid for it. The video, posted by user ThatsSoKeezy, has been viewed 474,200 times.

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In the TikTok video, the woman says she was doing her usual grocery shopping and using the self-checkout station. She says an employee approached her partway through and told her she had not scanned an item, but a video on the screen showed that she had.

She says the employee then went through her bag and confirmed the item had been scanned. The woman says she felt annoyed by the accusation but paid for her items and headed for the exit.

Security stopped her at the door and pointed to the receipt

According to the woman, as she walked out, she noticed several people near the door talking on walkie-talkies. A man then asked to see her receipt and began searching through her grocery bags in the cart. She says he told her she had not paid for a steak. When she pushed back, he handed her the receipt and said, “Show me where it says you paid for a steak.”

She says she told him the earlier employee had already checked and confirmed the item was scanned and paid for. At that point, she says loss prevention staff came out and asked her to step into a back room.

She refused, saying she had not done anything wrong. According to her account, an employee then said they would call the sheriff’s office, and she told them to go ahead. She says police arrived within five minutes.

The woman says officers told her they wanted to speak with her in the room so she would not be “embarrassed” in public. She agreed to go inside once police were involved, saying she did not want to risk being arrested. Walmart’s customer-rights issues extend beyond detainment, as a woman once bit into a protein bar at work and found something unusual baked inside.

Inside the room, she says employees used a handheld scanner to check her receipt against each item in her bag. When they reached the steak, the scanner showed it had been paid for.

She says the police then asked to see the store’s security footage. According to her, the footage showed her scanning every item, as well as the earlier employee checking her bags. Staff and officers determined it was a scanner glitch.

The woman says the officer apologized to her repeatedly. She says she then asked what would happen next, since she had been stopped and searched publicly despite having done nothing wrong.

She says the store manager offered her a gift card as a resolution. She said in the video that she left with a $1,000 gift card after agreeing not to press charges, but added, “but I’m still going to press charges.”

Several viewers shared their own views on self-checkout policies and the legal situation involving the gift card. One commenter wrote, “I don’t stop for receipt checkers. If you don’t wanna have cashiers then you gotta trust me and you can’t stop me from walking by.” Another said, “If they don’t trust us to do self checkout they need to bring the regular checkouts with cashiers back.”

Some commenters raised questions about whether accepting the gift card would affect her ability to take legal action. One wrote, “Unlawful detainment by Walmart can get you 25k. You already agreed to the gift card, so you can’t sue them now.”

Another commented, “You cant press charges if you took the payment, but a thousand dollars is a thousand dollars! at most, make a post in your local community groups and spread awareness.” A similar view was shared by another user, “Accepting the gift card means you settled. You cannot sue if you accept a settlement.”

Not all comments sided with the woman. One viewer wrote: “Your attitude was the problem. All you had to do was point to reciept where it was paid for.” Walmart’s troubles go beyond theft accusations, as workers told an Ohio woman with a fainting disorder to get off the floor.

Walmart has not publicly responded to the claims made in the video, and the incident has not been independently verified beyond the woman’s account.

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