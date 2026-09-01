Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly adjusting to a more practical stretch of married life after a highly public wedding and a short post-ceremony break. The couple married on July 3, 2026, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, a ceremony that had already pulled headlines beyond romance after backlash over one wedding guest. The early weeks after the wedding appeared to include time in Laguna, California, before Kelce returned to football duties.

Recommended Videos

A new Daily Mail report claims Swift is “frustrated” because Kelce’s schedule with the Kansas City Chiefs has already pulled him back into training, the same football commitment he had recently reaffirmed after nearly ending his NFL career. The report says Kelce returned to Missouri in late July as the team began preparations for the NFL season, leaving the couple to work around travel and work commitments.

“She is frustrated because football is taking up so much of his time – he works overtime – causing them to not see each other a ton, and she would like more. “Travis being in training camp has meant she has had to go out alone,” the source continued. “They do not see each other every single day, but they see each other every single week – they are very dedicated to that.”

They are trying to make the schedule work

The insider said Swift has not pushed the issue with Kelce because the NFL calendar was always part of the deal. “She refuses to complain to him about his absence, because she knew what she signed up for, she knew he would be at practice after they got married. She knew the honeymoon would be short, so she can’t complain at all, and she doesn’t want to guilt Travis. That is not her deal; she never shames or complains.”’

Taylor Swift allegedly revealed in a recent interview that she’s reached her limit with Travis Kelce’s constant pressure about having kids. According to her, babies are literally all he talks about, and even his FYP is filled with baby content he constantly likes.



She said she… pic.twitter.com/nAysCaRF7a — Bιɢɢєѕт Tєє🤭 (@tiannah_tee) August 27, 2026

The report frames the situation as distance created by timing rather than a major break between the two. “They talk on the phone all the time, and text, FaceTime, all of it. He sends her flowers too when she is out of town, her favorites like roses and orchids,” the insider shared, adding that they “just deal with it” when their schedules keep them apart.

Swift, meanwhile, has reportedly been moving between New York City, Los Angeles and London while spending time with friends and handling professional appearances. “That girl does not really sit still, she has tons of energy,” the insider shared. “She had to hit parties, perform and do interviews without her husband by her side.”

The distance comes during a busy stretch for both of them. Swift was seen in mid-August promoting her Eras Tour documentary, which received five Emmy nominations, according to the Television Academy and Disney’s 2026 Emmy nominations list.



She also visited the Grammy Museum and performed “I Knew It, I Knew You,” her song from the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack, which Disney said was written and produced by Swift and Jack Antonoff. Kelce’s return to camp also fits the normal NFL preseason cycle, where teams begin full preparation weeks before the regular season, often leaving players with limited time away from team facilities.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy