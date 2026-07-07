Taylor Swift faces backlash after allegedly inviting an ICE contractor’s chairman to her wedding

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce got married in New York City on July 3, 2026. Shortly after the wedding, a rumor spread online claiming that the top executive of a company holding contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was among the guests at the ceremony.

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The man named in the rumor is Steven Demetriou, the executive chairman of Amentum Services, a government contracting company. Social media users on Reddit, X, and Facebook raised concerns about his alleged presence at the event, with some questioning why Swift would invite someone connected to ICE detention facilities.

As of the time of publication, fact-checking outlet Snopes said it had not received direct confirmation that Demetriou attended the wedding. For that reason, Snopes has left the claim unrated and said it is still under investigation.

Amentum holds a $452.9 million ICE contract for a Texas detention facility

Celebrity gossip site Page Six, operated by The New York Post, published photographs from the wedding on the day of the event. One image, labeled as photo 92 of 93, was identified by Page Six as showing “Steven J. Demetriou.” His profile on the Amentum Services website lists his title as “Executive Chair.” In a related security matter, the NYPD assigned over 70 detectives to secure the wedding at MSG.

The Most WTF Guests at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Weddinghttps://t.co/U9fB132afl — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) July 6, 2026

According to the U.S. government spending website USASpending.gov, Amentum holds several federal contracts. One is a $745.6 million contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection for aircraft maintenance and logistics support services. Another, awarded in March 2026, is a $452.9 million contract with ICE.

According to the contract description on USASpending.gov, the contract is “to provide detention, transportation and medical services at the Camp East Montana Temporary Detention Center in El Paso, TX.” That contract is reportedly set to expire in September 2026.

Multiple news outlets, including Metro, a U.K.-based newspaper, and GB News, reported that Demetriou allegedly attended the wedding alongside his wife and his son, Steve Demetriou Jr., a Republican state representative for Ohio’s 35th district. Metro quoted Demetriou Jr. as telling reporters that the wedding was “epic, great and life-changing.”

On X, several users expressed frustration over the alleged guest list. “Taylor Swift invited Steve J. Demetriou to her wedding, a man who runs an ICE Detention Center. Where’s the outrage swifties? or that only reserved for harassing other female artists,” one user wrote.

Taylor Swift invited Steve J. Demetriou to her wedding a man who runs an ICE Detention Center. Where’s the outrage swifties? or that only reserved for harassing other female artists. pic.twitter.com/STTGQzTIxK — emma (@guitarsongss) July 4, 2026

Another said, “taylor swift really invited the ICE detention center guy to her wedding, to say i am disgusted and disappointed would be an understatement.” A third user wrote, “taylor swift invited an ICE contractor to her wedding! and furthermore, NO BILLIONAIRE can be a billionaire and a good person.” A similar political reaction occurred when the White House trolled the wedding by posting a doctored photo.

Snopes said it contacted Amentum, the office of Ohio state Rep. Demetriou Jr., and Mark Seed, the event planner reportedly behind the wedding, as identified by Vogue and People magazine. According to Snopes, it was awaiting responses from all three at the time of publication.

While the man in the Page Six photograph reportedly bears a resemblance to the man pictured on the Amentum website, Snopes noted it had not yet received direct confirmation of his attendance.

Amentum describes itself, according to its mission statement, as a company that brings “advanced engineering and technology solutions to the most significant challenges in science, security and sustainability.”

The backlash online appeared to center not on Demetriou personally, but on his company’s ties to ICE, particularly the detention facility contract. Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on the guest list or the controversy surrounding it.

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