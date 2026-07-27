Ryan Gosling is set to make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as he’s cast as Ghost Rider

Ryan Gosling is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the lead in a new standalone Ghost Rider movie. This massive update was shared by Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige while onstage at Hall H during San Diego Comic Con, Variety reported.

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The project is currently slated for a 2028 release. Shawn Levy is set to direct the movie, and Jonathan Tropper is handling the writing duties. You might remember Tropper from his work on Star Wars: Starfighter. Levy and Gosling have already been working together on that project, which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 28, 2027.

Levy expressed his enthusiasm for the project while appearing on the Hall H stage with Gosling and Feige. “I’m having the greatest flashback vibes here, because I was here two years ago when we showed ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’” Levy said. “I’ll never forget that night, because I was introduced to the greatest fans. Gosling is the absolute s—. I say that with tremendous respect. We spent a lot of time last year making ‘Starfighter,’ and the opportunity as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, ‘Bro, let’s ride.’ We’ll see you in 2028!”

This marks a fresh start for the character on the big screen

Nicolas Cage was the first actor to play the Spirit of Vengeance in film, starting with the 2007 movie Ghost Rider, where he played the stuntman Johnny Blaze. Cage reprised the role in the 2011 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, though those films were not particularly well received. The character also appeared in the Marvel and ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where Gabriel Luna portrayed the Robbie Reyes version of the hero. While there were plans for Luna to star in a standalone series for Hulu, that project was ultimately canceled in 2019.

Ryan Gosling confirmed for Ghost Rider and Shawn Levy directing | Marvel Hall H Comic-Con



Will release in 2028 pic.twitter.com/OgjylYd7zf — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 26, 2026

The lore behind Ghost Rider is deep, so there is plenty of room for Gosling to make the role his own. In his origin story, Johnny Blaze makes a deal with the devil, Mephisto, to cure his father of cancer. While the deal is struck, his father still ends up dying in a stunt accident.

Johnny eventually becomes bonded to a supernatural demon known as the Spirit of Vengeance. This bond allows him to transform into a skeletal biker engulfed in flames. He is a powerhouse of a character, equipped with super strength and fiery chain whips. He also has the famous Penance Stare, which forces his enemies to experience all the emotional pain they have ever inflicted on others.

Gosling is coming off his work in Project Hail Mary. Given the success of Levy’s recent work with Deadpool & Wolverine, there is a lot of potential here for a gritty, high-energy take on the character. It is a long wait until 2028, but it sounds like a project worth keeping an eye on as more details emerge.

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