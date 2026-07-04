NYPD assigned over 70 detectives to secure Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at MSG. One officer decided to have some fun while doing the job

According to Mediaite, an NYPD deputy chief turned his security shift into a small concert by shouting Taylor Swift lyrics through a megaphone outside Madison Square Garden. The moment happened as the city prepared for the high-profile wedding celebration of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

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Deputy Chief Timothy Beaudette, who works at the Patrol Bureau Manhattan South, was filmed enthusiastically calling out lines from several Swift songs.

Beaudette moved through a mix of tracks, including the line “I heard you calling on the megaphone” from The Fate of Ophelia, along with lines from You Need to Calm Down, Cruel Summer, Mean, I Knew You Were Trouble, and Welcome to New York.

The officer has a history of public enthusiasm at the venue

Detective Barnaby of the NYPD Public Information Office confirmed the officer’s identity and described him as “a great guy” who enjoys showing enthusiasm for his work. This is not Beaudette’s first time drawing attention at Madison Square Garden.

He was seen cheering for the New York Knicks earlier this year during their run in the NBA Finals, the same series where a broadcaster questioned Swift’s own fandom after she showed up courtside to support the team.

Chief Beaudette is outside MSG again. Something big must be happening 👀 pic.twitter.com/ECIc71EXdo — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 3, 2026

The area around Madison Square Garden has been busy for weeks as the city works through security plans for the event. Swift and Kelce, both 36, got engaged last August after dating for two years, a relationship that drew heavy public interest from the start.

Their relationship began after Kelce said on the New Heights podcast that he felt “a little butthurt” after failing to meet Swift during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City. Since then, the couple has appeared together often, with Swift attending many of his games and Kelce making a surprise appearance during The Tortured Poets Department segment of the Eras Tour, a tour connected to Scooter Braun’s account of finally meeting Swift after years of trying to work with her.

Friday marks the large celebration, expected to bring together around 1,000 guests, including many well-known figures. However, reports suggest the couple may have already had a legal wedding ceremony somewhere else. Sources close to the situation, along with security insiders at the Manhattan City Clerk’s Office, said no wedding license application was filed in New York City. Nashville is considered a likely location for the official marriage.

The security operation planned for the weekend is large in scale. According to reports, the NYPD assigned more than 70 detectives from different precincts, along with over 50 officers stationed specifically at Madison Square Garden. The cost of this police presence is estimated at more than $160,000, and it is not yet clear who is paying for it.

Large events like this often rely on the NYPD Paid Detail Unit, through which organizers pay for off-duty officers and rent official gear such as uniforms and radios. This setup is common for major concerts and sporting events, giving officers extra income while also adding funds to police department budgets.

The NYPD Public Information Office has not yet confirmed the financial details for this particular event. Even with the scale of the security operation, one officer’s clear enjoyment of the moment added a lighter touch to the heavy police presence around the venue.

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