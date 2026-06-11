Taylor Swift went courtside to cheer on the Knicks at the NBA Finals, but a broadcaster was caught on a hot mic questioning her fandom

Taylor Swift found herself at the center of an unexpected controversy during game four of the NBA Finals earlier today after a hot mic moment involving an ESPN New York commentator went viral. While the New York Knicks pulled off a historic win against the San Antonio Spurs, the spotlight shifted briefly to the courtside seats where the pop star was enjoying the atmosphere.

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According to Pedestrian.tv, Monica McNutt, who was covering the game alongside co-commentator Tyler Murray, was caught on a hot mic questioning the legitimacy of Swift being a fan of the team. The incident occurred during what the commentators likely assumed was an off-air moment. McNutt asked, “Is that Taylor Swift down there?”

After some back and forth, Murray appeared to use his phone to zoom in on the crowd to confirm the identity of the celebrity in the stands. Once it became clear who they were looking at, McNutt quipped, “she’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here girl.” Fans quickly rallied to defend the singer, taking to various platforms to voice their frustration with the commentator. One person described the comment as “unprofessional” while another remarked that the take was “bitter for no reason.”

Hot mic catches unprovoked arena diss

Despite the skepticism voiced during the broadcast, Swift is actually a well-documented supporter of the team and has made multiple appearances at their games throughout the years. During this specific outing, she opted for a clever fashion choice by wearing a “Stevie Knicks” t-shirt, which served as a fun nod to the legendary Fleetwood Mac singer.

The atmosphere at Madison Square Garden was electric, filled with a massive list of celebrities who gathered to witness the high-stakes matchup. Swift was spotted dancing and laughing with her friends Este and Alana Haim, as well as actress Mariska Hargitay. The crowd was packed with other notable names, including Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, Hailey Bieber, Jake Shane, and Adam Sandler. There was also an appearance by Timothée Chalamet, who attended the game alongside his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

“Is that Taylor Swift down there?”



“She’s not a Knicks fan, get out of here girl”



The Knicks radio team didn’t know they were on air pic.twitter.com/9O5PPD7H4s — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 11, 2026

The New York Knicks managed to secure a 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, completing the biggest comeback in NBA Finals history. The team trailed by as many as 29 points at one stage and faced a massive 27-point deficit by halftime. It looked like the Spurs were destined to run away with the game, especially after they dominated the first half and built an 81-52 lead during the third quarter.

The momentum shifted dramatically in the second half. The young Spurs team, which had been shooting lights out early on by hitting 11 of their first 16 three-pointers, suddenly went cold. They managed to hit only 3 of their 17 attempts from behind the arc in the second half, allowing the Knicks to outscore them 58-30.

Jalen Brunson led the charge for the Knicks with an impressive 36 points, while OG Anunoby contributed 33 points. The game culminated in a nail-biting finish when Anunoby tipped in a miss from a long three-point attempt by Brunson with only 1.2 seconds remaining on the clock. This victory gives the Knicks a 3-1 lead in the 2026 NBA Finals, putting them on the brink of their first championship title since 1973.

🏀 | Taylor Swift at the NBA finals with Este and Alana Haim wearing “Stevie Knicks” shirts!pic.twitter.com/pMYg64VPyU — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 11, 2026

While inside the arena celebrated, the intense championship energy spilled over into surrounding public areas, mirroring earlier games in the series where large outdoor fan gatherings required police intervention to control the crowd. It is a remarkable turnaround for a team that had their 13-game winning streak snapped in game three. No team in the history of the NBA Finals has ever come back from more than 24 points down, a record previously held by Boston following their game against the Lakers in 2008.

The only larger comeback in any playoff game remains the 31-point rally by the LA Clippers against Golden State back in 2019.

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