‘Dungeons and Dragons’ writer-director reveals why the sequel hasn’t yet seen the light of day, even after he was ‘hired to write it’

It has been three years since the release of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and we finally have some clarity on why a sequel remains stuck in limbo. Jonathan Goldstein, who co-wrote and directed the film, recently shared that he and his team were actually hired to write a screenplay for a follow-up. Despite that script existing, Goldstein is uncertain if it will ever reach the big screen.

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During an interview with ScreenRant at San Diego Comic-Con, Goldstein was candid about the current status of the project. He explained, “We actually wrote a sequel to Dungeons and Dragons. We were hired to write it. I don’t know that it will see the light of day for a number of financial reasons. They’re expensive movies to make, but it’d be great fun to do it. We love that cast, and we think we wrote something that fans would like.”

It is a bit of a bummer to hear that financial constraints are the primary hurdle. As Goldstein noted, “They’re expensive movies to make, but it’d be great fun to do it.” The first film, which featured a stellar cast including Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Sophia Lillis, Justice Smith, Hugh Grant, Chloe Coleman, Jason Wong, and Bradley Cooper, definitely had a unique charm. Watching the characters of Ed Darvis and Holga Kilgore break out of prison to chase a magical relic was a highlight for many viewers.

The original movie hit theaters on March 31, 2023, but it faced a tough battle at the box office

It was sandwiched between John Wick: Chapter 4 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which likely hampered its financial performance. Even though it only brought in $205.46 million, the film was a massive hit with critics and fans alike. It currently holds a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an impressive 92% audience score. It even picked up a Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation (Long Form), which is a testament to the quality of the storytelling.

'Dungeons & Dragons' Sequel Was Written but May Never Be Filmed Due to 'Financial Reasons' https://t.co/nzvQDmF4qy — Variety (@Variety) July 25, 2026

There was previously some hope for a sequel when Brian Robbins, who was in charge of Paramount Pictures, expressed interest in continuing the franchise if the budget could be managed. Things have changed quite a bit since then. Robbins is no longer leading the studio, and with the acquisition of Warner Bros., the internal landscape at the company has shifted, leaving the future of a big-screen sequel very much in the air.

While the cinematic future of the franchise is uncertain, the world of Dungeons & Dragons is still moving forward on the small screen. A TV spinoff that was originally dropped by Paramount has been picked up by Netflix under the title The Forgotten Realms. As of February 2025, the project is moving along with Drew Crevello serving as the showrunner, executive producer, and writer. The production team also includes Shawn Levy and Dan Levine.

For now, we have to wait and see if the script Goldstein and his team worked so hard on will ever get its moment in the spotlight.

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